According to Apple, iOS 15.2 did not include the change that should have turned off iCloud Private Relay.





Apple said in a statement provided to MacRumors that iOS 15.2 did not introduce a bug that turns off iCloud Private Relay for some users. This statement is in response to T-Mobile’s claim that iOS 15.2 automatically turned off the “iCloud” private relay feature for some users.

iCloud Private Relay is an innovative Internet privacy service that allows users with iCloud + subscriptions to connect to the Internet and browse Safari in a safer and more private way. Private relays are available in beta and are available in most countries around the world. No carrier partner is blocking users from using private relays.

ICloud Private Relay in iOS 15.2 hasn’t changed to turn off the feature. Users are encouraged to check the settings to see if private relay is enabled on the device or a particular network.

Apple also said that no carrier, including T-Mobile, is blocking users from using the “iCloud” private relay feature.

Earlier this week, T-Mobile was accused of disabling the user’s “iCloud” private relay after discovering that some T-Mobile subscribers couldn’t turn on the feature. Later, T-Mobile issued a statement that it discovered that with the iOS 15.2 update, some device settings were switched off by default, but Apple said this didn’t happen. increase.

T-Mobile also said that customers with plans and capabilities to use T-Mobile content filtering, such as parental controls, will not have access to “iCloud” private relays to make these services work as designed. I did. It’s not entirely clear why some T-Mobile subscribers are having problems, but customers who aren’t using content filtering should be able to use “iCloud” private relays as expected.

‌ICloud‌Private relay can be turned off for each network. This can cause you to see that it is not working at the carrier level. If it’s not enabled in your iPhone’s carrier settings, ‌iCloud‌Private Relay isn’t available on cellular networks, and the same is true for WiFi.

Apple recommends that you turn on the “Restrict IP Address Tracking” setting in your WiFi, cellular data options, or network settings to use iCloud Private Relay. The company has published a support document that better explains how iCloud private relay works. , How to enable iCloud Private Relay, and what to do if your website or network doesn’t work with this feature.

In light of new information from Apple, T-Mobile has issued a revised statement clarifying that no changes have been made to iOS 15.2.

I wanted to update what I shared earlier. Apple does not change the customer’s settings when the customer updates to iOS 15.2. If you previously turned off iCloud Private Relay or IP Address Tracking Restriction in the Cellular Data Options settings, you may receive an error message. Apple has details here on the support page for this feature.

Apple today made changes to iOS 15.3 Beta to clarify what’s happening when “iCloud” private relays aren’t working on cellular networks. Messaging now advises customers to check their cellular settings, rather than simply suggesting that their carrier partner does not support them when the feature is disabled.

At least some of the confusion about T-Mobile and ‌iCloud‌Private Relay may be related to the wording of the settings in the current version of iOS 15.2. Users in cellular settings.

Yesterday, we confirmed that all three carriers in the United States support “iCloud” private relay. Apple also revealed that no carrier is blocking this feature.

Apple says there are network settings that could cause the “iCloud” private relay to stop working. Networks that audit traffic or perform network-based filtering block access to private relays. This includes corporate and school networks, which often have traffic monitoring policies, and cellular providers that offer network-based services such as parental controls, such as the T-Mobile situation. included.

