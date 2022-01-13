OnePlus 9 Review: Is This Phone Still Worth Buying in 2022?





Editor’s Note, January 12: OnePlus 10 Pro has just been released in China and we’re still learning about the OnePlus 2022 phone line. But if you’re considering the OnePlus 9, it’s not the best-performing phone in the lineup, but it still has excellent specs in all respects, and it’s certainly for those who shop on a budget. It is offered at a reasonable price. Also, despite the delay in deploying Android 12 in December, OnePlus 9 is now receiving Oxygen OS 12 based on Google’s latest operating system. Received the CNET Editor’s Choice Award for its balance of features and price. The updated reviews are:

When I reviewed OnePlus 9 last year, I said it was one of the best and more affordable phones you could buy. Its excellent performance, excellent battery life, decent camera, and ultra-fast charging meant better value than the more expensive OnePlus 9 Pro brothers. That’s why we won the coveted CNET Editor’s Choice Award.

But since then, we’ve seen the launch of mobile phones like the Google Pixel 6. It has won enthusiastic reviews thanks to its excellent camera, sophisticated Android 12 interface, and excellent overall performance. And for $ 599, the Pixel 6 is exactly the same price as the OnePlus 9. Arguably the biggest competitor to the OnePlus 9 today, if you want the great features and great main camera of Android 12, the Pixel is for you.

Sure, Google’s Tensor processor promises to improve AI, but we haven’t seen much of it yet. The OnePlus 9’s top-end Qualcomm chip makes it an absolute powerhouse, but its powerful battery life and excellent fast charging make it great when power is an issue. That said, the Pixel 6’s aluminum and glass design is a lot more luxurious than the OnePlus 9. In addition, the Pixel comes with an IP68 rating for waterproofing. This is something that OnePlus 9 doesn’t have.

Next is the newly launched Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. It performs well in reviews and offers many high-end features at a more reasonable price than the flagship S21. However, it still costs $ 700, making OnePlus 9 a more economical option for underfunded buyers. And don’t forget the next Galaxy S22 scheduled for February. It may have some great features, but it’s expected to be significantly more expensive than the OnePlus 9, so if you’re concerned about cost, it’s not worth the wait.

From very fast performance to great battery, the OnePlus 9 has powerful features that will make it a great everyday phone for 2022. Sure, there may not be the flashy elements and cutting-edge mobile technology of the Samsung Galaxy S21. The Ultra or iPhone 13 Pro, but at a more friendly price, is one of the best midrange phones to consider.

Here are five reasons why this is the best OnePlus phone to buy right now.

Better battery life

The OnePlus 9’s battery is the same size as the 9Pro’s siblings, but it turns out that the battery life is quite long. why is that? Probably the screen is everything. At 6.55 inches and 2,400×1,080 pixels, it’s slightly smaller and has a lower resolution than the 9Pro. In other words, fewer pixels are lit, which means less battery drain. In our rundown test, it lasted an impressive 23 hours. It’s the equivalent of the S21 Ultra and laughs in the face of the 15 hours achieved by the 9Pro.

And you don’t have to worry about its low resolution. To be honest, I can’t tell the difference between the two screens. Also, there is a 99% chance that you will not notice it.

Incredible fast charging

If you manage to hit the battery and find yourself running out in the afternoon, the OnePlus 9 has the same 65 watt fast charge as the Pro. It’s amazing and amazingly fast-it can fill up from the sky in about 30 minutes. Great if you forget to charge and need to refill immediately before you go out.

Even better, it comes with a 65-watt quick charger, so you don’t have to look for Amazon to find a compatible third-party charger. It doesn’t have the fast 50 watts wireless charging like the 9 Pro, but it also supports wireless charging. Personally, I don’t think it’s a big loss, but it’s worth remembering.

Andrew Hoyle / CNET Massive Power

I completely expected the OnePlus 9 to have a lower-end processor than the Pro, but with the exact same Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chip. This is an absolute powerhouse. Games, photo editing, video streaming, etc. can all be done without hassle. In fact, nothing I could actually throw it and slow it down.

Thanks to its 120Hz screen refresh rate and clean, easy-to-use Android 11-based software, it can also be used for everyday tasks. Both features are available in 9Pro.

Andrew Hoyle / CNET

Check out the latest news and best reviews from CNET mobile experts on smartphones and mobile operators.

Decent camera

I claimed the camera was great on the 9 Pro, but not on the Galaxy S21 Ultra or the iPhone 12 Pro Max. The same is true for OnePlus 9, but this phone isn’t trying to compete with the absolute elite of the smartphone world, so I can be more forgiving here.

That said, there are some compromises with cameras from the Pro version. For example, because there is no optical zoom, standard lenses and ultra-wide-angle lenses are used, and the main camera’s sensor is physically smaller. For most shots, you can probably take very gorgeous photos with uniform exposure and lots of detail, so you probably won’t see the difference. The OnePlus 9 camera colors may look more subdued than the 9 Pro colors, but if you want a more punchy look, you can choose from a variety of built-in color filters.

This outdoor scene is bright and full of details.

Andrew Hoyle / CNET

And that’s the same story as this vast waterfront in Edinburgh.

Andrew Hoyle / CNET

Obviously, switching to a super wide-angle lens will capture more scenes, but there’s plenty of balanced sky and shadow details to give you better control over your exposure.

Andrew Hoyle / CNET

Taken with a standard lens, this scene has beautiful, natural-looking colors and lots of detail, both in bright highlights and darker areas of the sky.

Andrew Hoyle / CNET

Rich and warm tones in this lush scene.

Andrew Hoyle / CNET

The new panorama mode simulates Hasselblad’s X-Pan wide format film camera. This is a fun feature, but basically you can just crop the image in the center and do it yourself with an app like Snapseed.

Andrew Hoyle / CNET

Night mode is fine, but it’s certainly not a star. Better results were obtained with smartphones of similar price, such as the Pixel 5. That’s enough, but if you prioritize night photography, look elsewhere.

Andrew Hoyle / CNET

You can take night mode photos with a super wide-angle lens, but the results are not good.

Andrew Hoyle / CNET

Night mode works well (at standard zoom anyway), and the selfie from the front camera is sharp and well exposed. Overall, this is the perfect camera for everyday snapshots, but if you want the best images, you’ll need to look further into the range.

Attractive design

I like the premium design of the 9Pro and the standard OnePlus 9 has almost the same visual appeal. It has a glossy back and metallic edging, a clean camera unit-and I also like the purplish blue tone of my review model. The screen doesn’t bend well at the edges like a pro and feels more like a midrange than the high end overall, is that really why it costs extra? For me, that’s a perfectly good trade-off.

Also, there is no official waterproof function. OnePlus believes it can shrug one or two spilled drinks, but it’s a good idea to be especially careful the next time you’re around a clumsy friend who has a beer.

Andrew Hoyle / CNET

This is one of the few compromises to consider when discussing the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. It’s cheaper, just as powerful, has a decent camera for most of your daily snaps, and it has a battery that can withstand more battles.

In short, it’s a phone that does all the great things that won’t break the bank. So I think it’s the best OnePlus phone to buy now.

