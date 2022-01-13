Legacy GoogleVoice web version shuts down next month





More than three and a half years after Voice was significantly redesigned, Google began telling original users that the legacy web version would stop receiving updates, prompting the transition. Legacy Google Voice will be “phasically deprecated” starting next month.

You are receiving this email with a consumer (personal) Google Voice account and the latest experience for all Voice users (2017).

The change doesn’t apply to Google Voice payments for Workspace users, and the company said in a notification email to users that it had spent the past few years migrating to “a key feature from the traditional web version.” increase. However, in the email, Google emphasizes seven “features that won’t be carried over to the new experience” on voice.google.com or the mobile app (although the last change was a tweak).

Do not disturb the timer ring schedule setting for carrier call transfer: There is no setting for carrier call transfer. It is still possible to forward calls from another mobile carrier to a Google Voice number, but calls forwarded from all mobile carriers from linked numbers will be forwarded directly to Voicemail. Call Note: The call note will be removed from the legacy web version in 2020 and will be removed from March 31, 2022 and will no longer be accessible from account takeout. If you want to keep the memo, you must download the data by March 31, 2022. .. For more information, see Delete notes from legacy voices. Voicemail-only account: Users with a Voicemail-only account will need to update to a full-numbered Voice account and update their mobile forwarding to use the new Google Voice number. For more information, see Upgrade from traditional Google Voice (voicemail only). Purchasing call credits in currencies other than US dollars: Consumer (individual) Google Voice is only available to US users, so by the summer of 2022, if your current account balance falls below 0.50, everything except US dollars Your credit balance will be automatically converted to US dollars. Non-US dollar currency. New credits can only be purchased in US dollars and automatic recharging in non-US dollars will be disabled. For more information, read “Buying Credits” and call. In addition, to listen to Voicemail Access, you must press * when the Voicemail recording starts playing while it is on. This triggers a voice prompt requesting a voicemail PIN that you must enter to listen to voicemail.

Legacy users have a particular problem with deleting carrier call transfers. This feature will continue to “transfer calls from another mobile carrier to your Google Voice number.” However, “All carrier transfer calls from the linked number will be sent directly to Voicemail.”

Not all devices can ring carrier transfer calls from linked numbers. If you want your device to ring from your carrier number, port the number to Google Voice.

Google instead points out a port from last month or a recent custom call transfer update. He added that these changes are aimed at “simplifying the product by removing rarely used features and allowing the team to focus on delivering the best product experience.”

Full details of upcoming changes, including all legacy features carried over to the new experience, are available in the FAQ along with a brief summary below.

Traditional Google Voice will be shut down from mid-February 2022.

