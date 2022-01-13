ARK ETFs have been hit, but there’s still something interesting





Cathie Wood and ARKETF were one of the biggest success stories in the financial markets. Until about a year ago. At that time, her destructive growth theme became so unpopular that all ARKETF losses piled up. From its peak in February 2021, big-name ARK ETFs have declined by 40-50%.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK), ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW), and ARK Genome Revolution ETF (ARKG) have been the biggest losers in the past year. ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETFs (ARKQ) are doing relatively well, similar to ARK 3D Printing ETFs (PRNT), but if the S & P 500 (SPY) increased by 21% over the same period, it would be like a tough sale. I feel it.

The unfortunate part of this story is that most of the ARKETF funds flowed in just before this major withdrawal. The average investor in these funds is underwater, which is a big part of why Cathie Wood is such a polarized (or disliked by some circles) person in the investment world. ..

2022 may not be so good for ARKETF. With inflation of 7% and the Fed’s attempt to raise interest rates, a slowing growth environment is not always ideal for high-growth stocks. This does not mean that investors need to completely disqualify ARKETF. Actually, I think there is something that actually works this year.

ARK Israeli Innovative Technology ETF (IZRL)

You may not even know that this ETF exists, but the ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF (IZRL) has actually existed since 2017. As ARKK and ARKW get, but it’s a bit unique to ARK.

It follows a high-level strategy similar to ARKK, but as the name implies, it focuses on the Israeli economy. Why Israel? This country is generally considered to be the hottest place for innovation other than obvious places such as the United States and China. Israel is classified as a developed market by MSCI, but its allocation within the iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is only 1%. Other than specific ETFs focused on Israel, only a handful of funds have an allocation of more than 5% to this country. IZRL is one of two ETFs and BlueStar Israel Technology ETF (ITEQ) is the other, targeting its exposure to this high-tech segment of the market.

However, it is a mistake to think of IZRL as a pure high-tech ETF. It is exposed to many areas other than technology.

According to the fund’s website, IZRL covers the fields of genomics, healthcare, biotechnology, industry, manufacturing, internet, or information technology.

Not surprisingly, the Israeli stock market is not huge, so many of IZRL’s names fall into the small or microcap category.

Why choose IZRL?

Investors will need to separate Israel from the fund’s two themes, innovative technology, in order to understand the potential of the fund.

We know what the US tech department has done in the last few years. Despite being a stable and consistent performance leader, the unprofitable growth segment of technology has collapsed over the past year. Israel’s technology sector is below the US technology sector, but above the average for a wider range of developed and emerging markets. Given that IZRL is also heavily allocated to unprofitable technologies, it has been affected by recent sales, but it is relatively modest at 26% from last year’s peak, about 20% less than ARKK.

It is the Israeli market itself that I think can make IZRL a leader in 2022.

Israeli potential

Israel is a country that is badly undervalued in most major indices. This is a disadvantage as it is one of the most potential growth areas in the world today.

Source: ARK

Israel is also experiencing an influx of venture capital investment. In 2020, Israeli technology companies raised over $ 10 billion in venture capital. In the first three quarters of 2021, the Group raised nearly $ 18 billion. Growth in this area is huge and early investors are paying attention to it.

Another reason I’m interested in IZRL is the simple fact that it’s not focused on the United States. For the past year, the FAAMG + Tesla name has been virtually all of the investor’s focus. It doesn’t last forever, and we’ve even seen this trend begin to change early in 2022. As interest rates have gained momentum this year, as interest rates have often been, one of the best options for finding value, which is on the rise, is in developed and emerging markets outside the United States. Compared to the Nasdaq 100, IZRL is trading at a discount of about 40% using indicators such as price-to-book value ratio and price-to-book value ratio.

Conclusion

Can technology move from leader to lag in 2022? Perhaps, however, it certainly looks like a relatively better choice than continuing QQQ. Despite the potential for overestimation in the short term, I believe technology remains a good long-term investment theme. Israel is a high-tech hub that is not properly recognized by investors and today offers very interesting investment options.

