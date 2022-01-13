Some schools are virtualized and others demand more takeaway tests in the face of an increase in COVID cases





Colonial Heights, Virginia (WWBT)-The proliferation of COVID-19 cases reported nationwide is affecting the condition of classrooms in central Virginia.

On Tuesday, Colonial Heights Public School announced that it would move to online learning for the rest of the week as the number of cases of COVID-19 reported in the school district surged.

According to their COVID-19 dashboard, which was last updated at 4:37 pm on Tuesday, the school district currently has 109 positive COVID-19 cases. The dashboard also reports that 400 students and staff are isolated throughout the district.

Dr. William Sloof, director of Colonial Heights Public School, said the numbers were just totaled. I’ve come to a point where I don’t think I can run the school faithfully.

In a letter posted on the Colonial Heights Public School website, Dr. Sroufe said Tuesday’s decision would come as Colonial Heights reported a significant increase in new coronavirus cases and a positive rate that peaked at 42.6 percent. Added.

At this point, Dr. Sroufe said the district is taking this one day at a time prior to this long weekend.

According to the CDC guidelines, he said, the people we have now will be positive in the next few days and may come out in five days, far beyond that. rice field. I hope you are in good health. Obviously, if they weren’t healthy, they were asking them to continue quarantine, but if they were healthy, hopefully we could get back to it.

Alexa Pitsicalis has two children attending a school in Colonial Heights. On Tuesday afternoon, she received an automatic message informing her that the school would be online for the rest of the week.

She said I was completely shocked.

Pitsicalis also wants her to be notified more before the change.

I think it’s the safest thing to do, and choose it, but I think we should make a better plan than sending the kids home without anything, she said. Told.

In response to this week’s online learning switch notice, Dr. Sroufe said the district notified the community as soon as possible.

In Chesterfield County, cases of COVID-19 continue to grow among students and staff.

According to the Chesterfield County Public School’s COVID-19 dashboard, there were 466 positive cases reported by the district over the past seven days, including 399 students and 67 staff. .. The majority of these positive cases have been reported from primary school, including 261 cases.

Christine Melendez, president of the Chesterfield Education Association, understands that meeting in person is important and the best way to learn, but said she would like to see more plans from the school district.

This will tell you where the threshold is. There are many unstaffed classrooms in this school, so you only need to switch to the virtual option for a day or two.

In response to a request for comment sent by NBC12, a spokesperson for the Chesterfield County Public School sent us the following statement:

The health and well-being of our staff and students is paramount. We will continue to follow the CDC and Virginia Health Department for COVID-19 guidance, mitigations, and protocols, and adapt the guidance and protocols as we receive new information from these entities.

In addition, we continue to comply with state and federal obligations such as:

A state emergency public health order issued on August 12, 2021 requires all individuals over the age of 2 to wear masks indoors in public and private K-12 schools. You must provide tutoring and follow the currently applicable mitigation strategies provided by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.Virginia Occupational Safety and Health COVID-19 Workplace Standards Occupational Safety and Health Management Workplace Guidelines Federal Public Health Order that requires individuals to wear Masks when using public transport, including school buses

The Chesterfield County Public School has also requested VDH for a 7,000 takeaway test kit, showing interest in the ViSSTA program. However, the school district said it would require additional staff to implement the ViSSTA program.

The school district is also interested in the Test-to-Stay program and is waiting for additional information from VDH.

