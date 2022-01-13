Azena announces ongoing expansion at the Pittsburgh Tech Hub for US pilot projects, artificial intelligence and computer vision





Azena continues to expand its presence in the US market by slate new pilot projects and invest more in staff and R & D resources to support innovative IoT platforms for smart cameras. I am announcing. With the Azena platform, which leverages continued advances in artificial intelligence (AI) and computer vision technology, organizations such as the Pittsburgh Penguin professional hockey team are deploying new smart camera technologies that improve safety, security, and operational efficiency. , Can continuously improve the fan experience.

Azena, a startup launched by Robert Bosch GmbH in 2018, opened an innovation accelerator facility in Pittsburgh last year to develop a platform consisting of an Azena app store with nearly 100 AI-enabled video analysis apps. I invested more. Maximum for open platform cameras – An Android-based open operating system for smart cameras that allows you to run apps directly on the camera like a smartphone. The company currently employs more than 120 people worldwide and has AI startups and innovation leaders such as Bosch, Argo AI, Aurora and Petum at its R & D center in Munich’s headquarters, the Dutch development hub and the Strip district of Pittsburgh. There are several companies. .. Considered the epicenter of AI progress in the United States, the city was ranked 23rd in the 2021 Genome Global Startup Ecosystem Report released earlier this month.

“With a high-quality technical talent pool and innovation mindset, the Pittsburgh incubator community is an ideal environment for continuing to develop platforms based on camera’s creative new business model,” said Adam Win, Innovation Director. Says. Accelerator, Azena. “We’re excited to open up the possibilities of how AI and machine learning can help organizations like Penguins use cameras and apps to reach their safety and customer experience goals in innovative ways. doing.”

As part of the partnership, Penguins will evaluate a variety of innovative solutions from the Azena Application Store. When installed in the PPG Paints Arena, the app enables several potential ways for penguins staff to manage their fan journeys more efficiently.

“Pittsburgh Penguins are excited to partner with Azena,” said Eric Watts, Chief Technology Officer of Pittsburgh Penguins. “Innovation is in our DNA, and partnering with an organization like Azena is the perfect catalyst to continually enhance our fan experience.”

Azena provides organizations around the world with automation of processes such as retailer mask requirements and industrial environment safety equipment, providing retailers with business intelligence data, and adjusting staff levels by analyzing customer traffic. We provide processes such as reconfiguring merchandising displays and enhancing security. By detecting the presence of weapons in the emergency room of a busy hospital and the large crowd forming in the parking lot after a sporting event.

Other US pilot customers include oil rigs deploying smart cameras running Azena OS. This allows operations staff to remotely monitor pump interruptions in oil fields and chemical plants using smart cameras and apps to monitor the presence of smoke. Strengthen workplace safety measures.

About Azena

Azena operates an open IoT platform that connects camera manufacturers, SoC providers, application developers, VMS providers, and system integrators. The goal is to accelerate the speed of innovation in security cameras and applications that utilize AI and computer vision. To achieve this, the company offers a free open operating system for security cameras, development toolkits for app developers, a device management portal, and an application store for integrators. Headquartered in Munich, Germany, Azena has been on sale since September 2018.

About Azena and Bosch

The legal company behind Azena, Security and Safety Things GmbH, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Robert Bosch GmbH and is part of Bosch’s strategic development of new digital growth markets. In the future, Azena wants to continue accelerating the expansion of the global ecosystem through external partners.

About the Bosch Group (Robert Bosch GmbH)

As a leader in IoT, the Bosch Group provides innovative solutions for smart homes, smart cities, connected mobility and connected manufacturing. We use our sensor technology, software and service expertise and our unique IoT cloud to provide our customers with a cross-domain solution connected from a single source. The Bosch Group’s strategic goal is to innovate in connected life. The Bosch Group consists of Robert Bosch GmbH and approximately 440 subsidiaries and regional companies in 60 countries.

