Victory: Google Release Disables 2g Features on New Android Smartphones





Last year, Google quietly pushed new features to the Android operating system, allowing users to optionally disable 2G at the phone’s modem level. This is a great feature that provides protection from the cell site simulator, an invasive police surveillance technology used nationwide. I applaud Google for implementing this very necessary feature. Now Apple needs to implement this feature for customer safety as well.

What is 2G and why is it vulnerable? 2G is a second-generation mobile communication created in 1991. It’s an old technology from an era when standards bodies didn’t consider specific risk scenarios such as rogue cell towers or the need for strong encryption. .. Over the years, many vulnerabilities have been discovered in 2G.

There are two main problems with 2G. First, use weak encryption between the tower and the device. This can be decrypted in real time by an attacker to intercept calls and text messages. In fact, an attacker can do this passively without sending a single packet. The second problem with 2G is the lack of tower authentication for phones. This means that anyone can seamlessly impersonate a real 2G tower, and phones that use the 2G protocol will never be smarter.

The cell site simulator may work this way. They can exploit 2G security flaws to intercept your communications. Many of the 2G security flaws have been fixed in 4G, but using a more advanced cell site simulator will downgrade the connection to 2G and make the phone vulnerable to the above attacks. This makes all users vulnerable, from journalists and activists to medical professionals, government officials, and even law enforcement agencies.

What you can do to protect yourself now If you have a new Android smartphone (such as a Pixel or a new Samsung smartphone),[設定]>[ネットワークとインターネット]>[SIM]>[2Gを許可]You can disable 2G now by going to and turning off that setting.

Here, 2G is enabled by default.

Currently 2G is disabled. If you are using an older Android smartphone, these steps may or may not work. Unfortunately, due to old hardware limitations, Google could only implement this feature on newer phones. If you have a new Samsung phone, you may be able to stop 2G support in the same way, but unfortunately this is not supported on all networks or all Samsung phones. Unfortunately, if you’re an iPhone owner, Apple doesn’t support this feature, but you can tweet and request it.

I take action

Tell Apple: Turn off 2G!

We are very pleased with the steps Google has taken here to protect users from 2G vulnerabilities. This will ultimately give many people a basic level of protection. Google, Apple and Samsung strongly recommend investing more resources in wireless security to better protect smartphone owners.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.eff.org/deeplinks/2022/01/victory-google-releases-disable-2g-feature-new-android-smartphones The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos