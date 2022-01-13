Roland Berger and Start-Up Nation Central have partnered to promote commercial opportunities for innovation in the GCC region.





Leading consulting firm Roland Berger is working with Tel Aviv-based Start-Up Nation Central to undertake a series of strategic initiatives to facilitate business contracts between Israeli companies and GCC-based governments and commercial organizations. increase.

Tel Aviv, Israel, Munich, January 12, 2022 / PRNewswire /-Leading international consulting firm Roland Berger partners with Start-Up Nation Central, an independent non-profit organization that connects global companies, investors and governments to Israeli technology. doing. Innovation ecosystem. Together, the two organizations will promote commercial opportunities for Israeli innovation companies interested in operating within the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

Based on the recently signed Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), Roland Berger will collaborate with Tel Aviv-based Start-Up Nation Central on a series of strategic initiatives. Both parties will also conduct joint research and analysis, marketing, and promotional activities. This cooperation is expected to help fulfill the promises of the Abraham Agreement, which was signed 15 months ago, and further deepen relations between the signatories.

Start-Up Nation Central has already taken substantive steps to build a bridge between the innovation ecosystems of its member countries. In December 2020, we officially launched the UAE-IL Tech Zone, a dedicated platform aimed at bridging technology, entrepreneurship, business, venture capital and government cooperation between the UAE and Israel. The growing community already connects more than 2,000 business, innovation and technology leaders from both countries and is slowly evolving into a GCC regional community. Start-Up Nation Central recently launched the UAE-Israel Business Forum with the UAE Israeli Ambassador to further promote business-to-business transactions in the country to build a joint regional hub of entrepreneurship.

In July, Start-Up Nation Central signed an agreement with the Minister of Food and Water Security of the United Arab Emirates to establish a framework for addressing common food and water security challenges. Under the terms of the framework, Start-Up Nation Central scouts and maps Israel’s innovative solutions, with ministers and government initiatives that can benefit from the related emirati companies and these solutions. Tie together.

Start-Up Nation Central and Roland Berger look forward to working together to further promote innovation and international cooperation in the Middle East.

Stefan Schaible, Roland Berger’s Global Managing Partner: “At Roland Berger, we are deeply committed to one of our core values ​​of entrepreneurship. We are proactive in exploring unconventional ideas and risk. We are taking a new path, but we are actively working on it, so we are pleased to work with one of the most developed global startup ecosystem facilitators, Start-Up Nation Central. As a partner, we create innovative and sustainable solutions for our private and public sector clients. “

Jeremie Kletzkine, Vice President of Business Development, Start-Up Nation Central: “The region is changing rapidly. As a major one-stop gateway to Israeli innovation, Start-Up Nation Central is with such a world-class organization. It’s no wonder to work together. As Roland Berger, who understands and advises on government and business leadership in the Arab Emirates and GCC, leverages the complementary characteristics of the UAE and Israeli technology industries, regional and global. We aim to establish a robust innovation hub in the Middle East that will drive innovation in response to the challenges. As GCC’s leading business strategy consulting firm, Roland Berger is the best possible partner for this mission. . “

About Roland Berger

Roland Berger is the only management consultant in a European heritage with a strong international footprint. As an independent company exclusively owned by our partners, we operate 50 offices in all major markets. The 2,400 employees offer a unique combination of analytical approaches and empathic attitudes. Roland Berger is convinced that the world needs a new sustainable paradigm that takes into account all values, driven by the values ​​of entrepreneurship, excellence and empathy. We work with cross-competency teams across all relevant industry and business functions to provide the best expertise to address the serious challenges of today and tomorrow.

About Start-Up Nation Central Start-Up Nation Central is the address for businesses, governments and investors to connect to the Israeli technology ecosystem. Start-Up Nation Central promotes growth opportunities by bringing Israeli innovation to global business and social challenges. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, Start-Up Nation Central is a charitable non-profit organization.

