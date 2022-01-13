Impossible Foods veteran Rebekah Moses Appointed Vice President of Impact Strategy by Leading AgTech Startup IronOx





San Carlos, CA-(BUSINESSWIRE)-Iron Ox, an agricultural innovation company with deep expertise in plant science, robotics and artificial intelligence, has led former Impossible Foods executive Rebecamoses to deputy impact strategy. I was hired by the president.

After five years as Head of Impact Strategy for Impossible Foods, Moses joined the industry-leading ag tech company this week to help make environmental and social impact an important part of corporate strategy. .. Her team focused on research, operational sustainability, and thought leadership, enabling Impossible Foods to achieve environmental outcomes and business growth.

Moses led collaboration with the United Nations, universities and other non-governmental organizations, emphasizing the role of plant-based meat in addressing climate and extinction threats. She also worked closely with key customers such as Starbucks, Disney and Wal-Mart to maximize environmental benefits and profits.

Moses, who joined Impossible Foods when it began commercial operations in 2016, has also established a credible, objective, third-party validated environmental claim for packaging and other collateral. Her team has enabled consumers to adapt their shopping to environmental values.

More recently, her team has led the development of business cases for plant-based manufacturing in low-income countries, developing business-wide greenhouse gas emission inventory and climate targets in line with 1.5C throughout the value chain.

Prior to joining Impossible Foods, he supported public sector agricultural development and research at the University of California, Berkeley, Stanford University, and California Polytechnic State University’s Coastal Ecosystem Ranch. She has worked at the crossroads of ecology, agriculture, and international development in the Middle East and the country.

Iron Ox is turning the traditional agricultural sector into a center of innovation, and Rebekahs’ experience in food technology, agriculture and sustainability is a perfect fit and an important strategic asset, Iron Ox CEO and CEO. Founder Brandon Alexander said. Her insight and passion for the planet will reinforce our mission to make the food system scalable, safe and sustainable.

Moses holds a Master of Science degree in International Agricultural Development from the University of California, Davis. Her contributions to climate and food system research can be found in collaboration with the Public Library of Science (PLOS), the Journal of Applied Ecology, and the International Agricultural Research Advisory Group (CGIAR) and the Institute for Applied Systems Analysis (IIASA). can do.

Moses, who joins the Iron Oxs leadership team and reports directly to the CEO, says indoor farming can make a big difference in how food systems are built to deal with climate change. The agricultural industry needs urgent assistance to mitigate and adapt to climate change, water scarcity and topsoil depletion. Iron Oxs’ innovative approach to agriculture provides immediate efficiency improvements and a long-term path to a resilient, diverse and sustainable food system.

Pioneering the field of autonomous agriculture, IronOx crops in its own greenhouse designed from the ground up to mitigate the environmental impact of agriculture with a data-driven approach backed by plant science, robotics and artificial intelligence. Is cultivated. Iron Oxs’ closed-loop system maximizes plant yields, extends growth cycles and enhances nutritional value. The result is a delicious, nutritious, locally produced food with very little environmental impact.

Iron cow explodes into super growth mode

Iron Ox operates a farm in Northern California and last year began construction on a 535,000-square-foot greenhouse farm in Lockhart, Texas. The company is expanding and its robotics team works with plant scientists, growers and data scientists.

Iron cattle produce can be found at Whole Foods Markets throughout California and at markets in the San Francisco Bay Area such as Biankinis and Molly Stone. Sales outside California are expected to begin earlier this year with the first harvest from the new Texas facility.

Last fall, Iron Ox announced a $ 53 million Series C funding round led by new investor Breakthrough Energy Ventures. Backed by many of the world’s top business leaders, this is an investment group dedicated to achieving net zero emissions by 2050.

Iron Ox is expanding its robotics and artificial intelligence intellectual property portfolio using the latest funding rounds. The company is accelerating efforts to bring plant scientists, engineers, greenhouse operators and robotics into a dynamic team. Sign up here.

About Iron Ox

Based in Silicon Valley, California, IronOx is an agricultural technology startup with deep expertise in plant science, robotics, and artificial intelligence. The company’s mission is to make agriculture carbon negative. Iron Ox has redesigned every step of the agricultural process, from seeds to storage shelves, to deliver unprecedented levels of accuracy, yield and efficiency. Iron cattle produce is delicious, nutritious, sustainable and local, significantly reducing food waste and reducing the agricultural footprint. For more information, please visit www.ironox.com.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220112005143/en/Leading-Ag-Tech-Startup-Iron-Ox-Appoints-Impossible-Foods-Veteran-Rebekah-Moses-as-Vice-President-of-Impact-Strategy The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos