Want to travel without getting up from your chair? With the Google Maps Simulator you can drive anywhere in the world





Driving Simulator is a free driving simulator that allows you to virtually move around the world using Google Maps. It’s not new, but it has recently been updated to implement user-friendly extensions that enhance the experience with either entertainment or practical features such as route planning.

Developed by Japanese developer Katsuomi Kobayashi, this technology can be used on both smartphones and computers. It can be accessed directly from any browser from the driving simulator website and all that is required to process the command is the keyboard.

More and more intuitive and with more features

I just renamed it to “Driving Simulator on Google Maps” (I was considering “Frame Synthesis Driving Simulator” but it’s too long). Maybe more updates will come later. https://t.co/sR4j9jbA1r

— Katsuomi Kobayashi (@korinVR_en) January 6, 2022

Would you like to take a walk in Las Vegas before eating? Or you may want to relax while driving in Rome. Whatever your destination, you can visit Rome at virtually any time using the Google Maps driving simulator.

Simply select a given location or city on the web (London, Manhattan, Tokyo Station, Arc de Triomphe in Paris) or enter the desired address. Plus, you don’t need accessories such as handles, joysticks, or pedals. You only need a mobile phone or computer to move around in your chair. This is very easy.

This website was created in 2014 in an html version under the name of a 3D driving simulator, but it is still very unknown to many users. The developer has been updating it for months to implement all sorts of improvements and make their use more intuitive.

Therefore, for several months, the renamed driving simulator includes possibilities such as options to view and specify coordinates anywhere in the world, including sticks that facilitate driving from mobile devices. increase.

In addition, both the display and processing of the web from any mobile (whether Android or iOS is used as the operating system) has been improved, allowing you to choose different types of display (map, satellite, hybrid) or camera. Tilt angle (using tilt down and tilt up commands).

Some of the curiosities of a driving simulator are that there are no driving accidents (vehicles pass through buildings and other obstacles to avoid collisions) and that you can drive a bus instead of a car.

With Motorpasin | From Google Maps to Fixy: 12 applications that remind you where you parked your car | Google Maps and Waze already have a new rival, Tom TommiGO, on Android Auto

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.motorpasion.com/futuro-movimiento/apetece-viajar-levantarte-silla-simulador-google-maps-se-puede-conducir-cualquier-parte-mundo The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos