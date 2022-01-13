Resource Summary: Here’s where to find free startup advice in Pittsburgh:





Resource Roundup introduces open applications for business and career building programs in the region. Tell us about programs and new opportunities for entrepreneurs and technicians. Please email us at [email protected]

Want to grow your startup within your budget?

The Pittsburgh tech community has plenty of free resources to get you started. While the city provides many accelerators and dedicated assistance for local college and graduates, there are also many options for the general public to maintain and improve the health of startups. There is room for growth on this list, but there are signs that Pittsburgh people of all backgrounds and education levels are gaining more access to the path to innovation and are benefiting everyone from the growth benefits of the tech industry. I have.

Technical.ly covers many other startup gear resources in the region as part of Startup Health Month, but this list of free resources is enough for everyone to get going. In addition, don’t forget to check out our monthly event Roundup to stay up to date on Pittsburgh’s technology.

InnovationWorks, an early-stage investment company and startup hub, released a series of “startup recipes” in November as part of Global Entrepreneurship Week. The package contained 20 actionable guides to the often overlooked aspects of business building, including advice on creating positioning statements, building websites, and collecting early feedback from customers. It’s not a comprehensive guide to getting your startup up and running, but it’s a free and helpful tool for checking the characteristics of young companies.

The combination of coworking spaces, incubators and entrepreneurial communities provides a wide range of resources to its members and the general public as well. Only members have access to physical space for work, but there are many events and other programs that Ascender offers to entrepreneurs of all levels. Most notable are the organization’s monthly workshops, which have focused on financial planning, mental health, e-commerce, branding and more throughout the year. On monthly themes, Ascender will host a webinar and post related resources. The theme for January of this year is “StandOut Online”, which includes a guide on webins, interactive workshops, website content and SEO. These are all here.

Small business incubators and economic development agencies provide programming and resources for entrepreneurs of all backgrounds and industries to grow their ideas. The Center’s programs include collaboration with the Diversity Business Resource Center, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh Central Keystone Innovation Zone, and CoLab 18. This website also provides unique resources to boost the business and maintain the health of the business through the retreat of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While RustBuilt Pittsburgh hosts some of its own events and programming, many of the organization’s websites provide resources and other activity hubs throughout the Pittsburgh technical community for interested founders. I am devoted to doing. By collecting news, resource links, events, job listings and more, RustBuilt Pittsburgh helps both emerging and established founders find what they need from the Pittsburgh tech community. All the guides and resources for Pittsburgh startups and more can be found here.

Like other small business development centers hosted by universities across the country, this center in Pit provides local entrepreneurs with information on business growth and the local economy. The center has resources posted to support intellectual property, human resources, business planning, finance, management, market research strategies, etc. for new founders who want to learn the basics of entrepreneurship. It is a one-stop shop. Even as you reach the growth stage, these resources and other connections provided by the center can help you verify the health of your company along the way. Worth checking out even more resources is the Small Business Development Center at Duquesne University.

Last summer, the global innovation platform One Valley made its presence in Pittsburgh, opening a new innovation space in Hazelwood Green and providing an online hub for local entrepreneurship and innovation. Its online platform is still in its infancy, but so far it includes message boards, event posts, a knowledge base of resources, and mentors available for connectivity. You can access all of these for free by creating an account from the website. The website also has access to Amazon Web Services, Zoom, Air Table and more.

Sophie Burkholder is a 2021-202 corps member of Report for America, an initiative of the Groundtruth Project that pairs young journalists with local newsrooms. This position is supported by Heinz Endowment. -30-

