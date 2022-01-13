AmpMe, an Apple App Store scammer, says it will lower prices and investigate consultants





AmpMe isn’t just a new app that pops up to trick unsuspecting users from money. Would you like to see the photo above this post? It’s from 2015 when we first picked up the idea. In other words, it’s an app that allows you to sync a room full of smartphones to one huge speaker for free. However, as pointed out by App Store scam hunter KostaEleftheriou, when downloaded yesterday, the app looks terribly dubious after more than six years and immediately tries to sell it with an auto-subscription of $ 9.99 a week. That’s $ 520 a year, an incredible amount to forget to withdraw and cancel as a party trick.

AppFigures estimates that the app has raised $ 13 million since 2018.

As we discussed last April, finding scams on the Apples App Store is super easy, just follow the money and look at the reviews. If you’re charging a ridiculous subscription fee but find an app with a lot of 5-star ratings, something may be wrong. And if those reviews are completely fake and the app looks like it’s barely working, you’ve probably found a scam.

It’s not that easy to find: a company accused of fraud that is willing to stand up for itself. Most are completely silent, but when I contacted AmpMe for comment, I received a reply from my support email address. Here it is complete:

Hello Sean,

The free version of our app is the most popular version and the majority of users have never paid a dime. Given its reputation and popularity, AmpMe is a valuable app and works as advertised.

Claiming that users usually pay $ 520 a year does not reflect reality. For example, in 2021, the average user who subscribed to and used a free trial paid an average of $ 17 in total. For paid users only, the average annual subscription revenue is about $ 75. Internally, this reinforces our belief that AmpMes pricing is transparent with clear, easy opt-out procedures.

When it comes to reviews, you can hear the feedback clearly. Over the years, like most startups, we’ve hired external consultants to help with marketing and app store optimization. More monitoring is needed and that’s what we’re currently working on.

We always adhere to Apple’s subscription guidelines and are continually committed to meeting Apple’s high standards. We also respect and respect community feedback. Therefore, new versions of low-priced apps have already been submitted to the App Store for review.

AmpMe team

You can’t see the AmpMes numbers, but there’s no doubt. There are at least three other interesting points in the reply.

AmpMe does not deny hiring someone to promote the brand on the App Store. Also, I have not pledged not to do it in the future. It simply points out responsibility somewhere else. Maybe that angry consultant forged these reviews. Maybe it was frustrating just because they were caught. As a result of this scrutiny, AmpMe is lowering its price. In fact, the company update has already been approved and is published in the store. Now it’s $ 4.99 a week, or $ 260 a year. AmpMe hasn’t abolished the subscription tactics it believes to be transparent with clear and easy opt-out procedures.

I downloaded a copy of AmpMe, but I have to admit that it’s not as explicit as I thought when I heard the news. The moment you open the app, you’ll see a subscription request, tempted by a three-day free subscription, and it’s hard to find a small X that bypasses that screen, but the app will at least clearly show that amount right away. Charge with large white letters.

Also, if you press the X key to skip the subscription, the app will lock you to sync multiple phones as speakers, so the app will help you watch YouTube music videos while chatting with your lands or friends. Looks like it’s only working as. AmpMes paywall.

It is now common to benefit from oblivion

So the fact that Apple isn’t pulling this from the App Store (and instead, according to TechCrunch, seems to help AmpMe clean up more obvious fake reviews) really surprises me. No. It’s not one of the worst criminals, and the situation in the tech industry is that many companies, including Apple itself, benefit from hoops and forget to cancel my subscription phenomenon.

But, as suggested in September, the world’s most valuable and profitable companies, those that sell privacy as a brand and put their customers first, do more to show that. You can do. Instead of following, you may be connected here. It could stop profits from people’s oblivion, offer auto-refunds when people are scammed, stop auto-renewal subscriptions by default, and kill the star rating system that allows review fake to thrive. I have. Last October, we adopted one of these suggestions and reinstated the way App Store scams are actually reported. There are more.

How much is there in the whole idea of ​​this external consultant that AmpMe mentions? This advertises an exorbitant subscription price that Eleftheriou has been around for years and has created a new series of fake reviews that must be paid or rejected the first time it launches. Not the first company to discover a new screen. (Many of these screens look almost the same.) I wouldn’t be surprised if some companies were shopping for this accurate service in older apps in exchange for reduced revenue. (This isn’t the first time AmpMes CEO has used an old app.)

If you have been contacted or worked for such a company, I would like to talk to you. I’m at [email protected]

