Traditional Google Voice users are aiming for a rough transition

Given Google’s love for killing all kinds of communication apps, it’s a bit surprising that Voice has been alive for over a decade. Many changes have been made, including a complete redesign on the desktop (a UI update that some users found controversial). After some of the traditional websites went down in 2020, Google is now pushing to move these last few users to the new site by officially shutting down the old school platform. doing.

If you continue to actively use the legacy web version of Voice to manage your account, you may have received an email in your inbox in the last few days explaining exactly what will change. According to Google, all the features planned for the transition to modern web clients have begun. In short, it’s finally time to permanently shut down the old school site. Voice’s legacy website will be phased out in mid-February and users will have to switch.

Unfortunately, not all features previously available in Voice are available. In addition to CallNotes, which Google removed in 2020, when legacy apps are down, three additional tools will be unavailable:

Do not disturb the timer Ring Scheduling Carrier Call Transfer Settings

As far as carrier forwarding is concerned, all calls are automatically sent to voicemail with no modification or customization options. Google is also forcing you to update your call forwarding settings by adding a number to your voicemail-only account. Finally, the company will no longer allow the purchase of call credits in currencies other than the US dollar. If you have a non-US dollar balance, your wallet will be automatically converted to US dollars this summer when your balance drops below 0.50. Similarly, non-US dollar recharges will be disabled.

These changes may sound disappointing to legacy users, especially if they rely on carrier call forwarding. Unfortunately, the old-fashioned Google Voice era seems to be over. If you haven’t done so already, it may be worth migrating to your company’s new UI for Voice before the forced migration next month.

