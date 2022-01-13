Dallas AI-led Healthcare Labor Market Expands Nurse Leadership on $ 11.5 Million Series A Heels »Dallas Innovates





Bruce Springer states that nursing is the largest segment of healthcare professionals. As a result, Dallas-based Prolucent Healthcare CEO and founder, which provides workforce optimization software and services in this sector, has expanded the representation of nurses to discriminate the company’s “decision-making at many levels.” We call it “essential”.

This week after Prolucent announced plans to secure $ 11.5 million in Series A funding to add product features and expand the team, the Dallas-based company has two nationally recognized nursing staff. Added teacher leader to management and board.

Carole Bradly has been appointed Chief Nurse Executive and Ronda Anderson has been appointed to its Board of Directors.

Nurse leadership confirms the importance of work

In a statement, Springer was able to attract such skilled nurse leaders from Carroll and Rondas calibers to bring me a modern and sustainable solution to the workforce needs in medical care. We confirm the importance of the work we are doing.

In the role of Chief Nurse Executive, Bradley has provided over 30 years of leadership in healthcare and states that the company’s approach to workforce optimization is unique.

Prolucent is in a promising position for growth as the healthcare industry continues to face unprecedented labor challenges, said Bradley, a former chairman of the American Organization for Nursing Leadership (AONL) and editor of Nurse Week. Says.

Anderson, a new board member, is the current president of the American Nurse Credential Center, a principal of RMA Consulting, and a Global Healthcare Certified Investigator. The Andersons Awards include the American Nurse Leader Lifetime Achievement Award.

Meet your health care needs

Founded in August 2020, the healthcare technology company solves the labor force challenge in healthcare when the industry is witnessing an unprecedented shortage due to a pandemic.

Prolucent addresses the issues of medical staff from both ends, providing recruitment and workforce management services for employers and an online job search marketplace for healthcare professionals. Its Liquid Compass platform uses artificial intelligence and advanced analytics to improve recruitment, utilization, and cost for healthcare professionals.

Unprecedented staff shortage.

Last fall, a Moody’s Investor Services report found a shortage of staff beyond clinical staff to other healthcare areas such as diet and environmental services. Also, a report from the American Association of Medical Colleges in June last year predicts that by 2034, there could be a shortage of 37,800-124,000 US physicians (primary and non-primary combined). Also, in the report, the majority of doctors are approaching retirement age.

Cost-effective and sustainable work that streamlines the way hospitals and medical systems connect, access, and manage as labor shortages are exacerbated by COVID-related issues and worsened by changing worker needs. Power solutions are urgently needed. The talent they need, Springer said.

At the announcement of Prolucents Series A funding, Austin Walters, co-founder and managing partner of SpringTide Ventures, said: We need human resources solutions that leverage artificial intelligence and analytics to inform key decisions. “

