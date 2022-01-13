Wear OS is suitable for left-handed people … eventually





Good news for Wear OS southpaw. Google has added the ability to rotate the screen of your Wear OS watch 180 degrees. However, you may need to upgrade to take advantage of this feature.

The news was originally discovered on Reddit by journalist Mishaal Rahman and featured by Android Central. In a Google IssueTracker thread that requests customizable screen orientation, the developer writes: Our development team will implement the functionality you request and make it available on new devices in the future. It prompted some mixed reactions. On the one hand, there is a feature. On the other hand, that implicit feature doesn’t apply to all Wear OS smartwatches.

In this case, it’s understandable why Wear OS users are fed up. It is customary to wear the watch on the non-dominant hand, that is, on the right wrist for left-handed people and on the left wrist for right-handed people. However, as in most cases, smartwatches are for right-handed users. Southpaw, who prefer to wear a watch on their right wrist, need to reach out and reach around to use the crown. But unlike analog watchmakers who had to get in the way to make left-handed watches, the simple solution for smartwatches is to flip the display. The first request for Wear OS features was made almost four years ago in April 2018. It has been waiting for a long time, and asking users to upgrade their basic features always confuses some customers. To make matters worse, Apple has been letting Apple Watch users customize their screen orientation for years. For now, the only option for Wear OS users is a workaround like the app Lefty.

That said, this is the word of a developer. This could eventually pave the way for existing watches until Google makes an official statement saying something else. After all, Wear OS 3 won’t appear on most targeted watches until later this year. Google has also repeatedly stated that it has promised to introduce new features to Wear OS 2 during this annoying transition period. The YouTube Music app is a good example of the features released in Wear OS 3, but was first introduced in Wear OS 2. Report.

Google spokeswoman Ivy Hunt told The Verge that it’s always a priority to give users the option of introducing new features to Wear OS. I will not comment on the future roadmap for more details on this feature.

Choosing a wrist to wear a smartwatch is actually quite important. Not only does it affect which side the crown or button is on, but it can also affect the accuracy of the fitness tracking algorithm. Most smartwatches have different algorithms for the dominant and non-dominant hands. Also, certain features such as EKG can be uncomfortable or completely unusable. For example, Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 introduces a new body composition feature that requires you to place your finger on a button on your watch. As you can see from this photo, it’s ridiculous to use this feature if you choose to wear a smartwatch on your right wrist. GalaxyWatch 4 is running Wear OS 3, so there is currently no way to switch the screen orientation.

The great news is that Google is adding this basic accessibility feature, even if the timeline is uncertain. You should be able to wear your smartwatch on your favorite wrist. Dealing with people who are left-handed or have different limbs benefits everyone. As a wearable reviewer, I always wear a smartwatch on both wrists. Indeed, the experience with the same device will vary greatly depending on which wrist you wear. For example, when I tested the Fitbit Sense on my right wrist, I always turned off the capacitive button to record a lot of accidental training. Switching the device to my left wrist fixed all of these issues, but if I could turn it around, it wasn’t a problem. Frankly, all smartwatch and fitness tracker makers should think more about this. It’s a pity that most of them don’t already have it.

Updated, January 12, 2022, 4:05 pm: Added statement from Google.

