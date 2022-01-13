Local anesthesia device demonstrated in Arab health





A UK technique aimed at transforming local anesthesia into a single operator procedure and improving patient safety will be demonstrated by anesthesia clinicians at Arab Health 2022.

This procedure is being performed in an operating room in the British Pavilion by Dr. Emmad Forsy, a consultant anesthesiologist at Abu Dhabi’s flagship Sheikh Harifa Medical City.

SAFIRA was developed by the medical device company Medovate in collaboration with NHS clinicians.

The award-winning device not only provides the anesthesiologist with complete control of the injection, but also increases reliability with a built-in safety mechanism that automatically limits the injection pressure to less than 20 psi, increasing the risk of nerve damage to the patient. Helps to mitigate.

The live demonstration will take place in the UK operating room as part of a series of continuous surgical simulations at the ABHI UK Pavilion.

Formerly based at the King’s Lynn NHS Foundation Trust, Queen Elizabeth Hospital, UK, as part of a team of clinical experts behind the pioneering device, Dr. Forsy demonstrated the device and clinically demonstrated pioneering new technologies. Share the experience you have introduced into your practice.

Dr. Forsy said: We are pleased to be able to demonstrate such a pioneering device developed in the UK with the Arab Health 2022. The device is already in use by clinicians around the world, and feedback is overwhelmingly positive, including reports on how technology facilitates hydropower. -Dissection and reduction of the amount of local anesthetic required for a successful block. It is a great privilege to be able to introduce such innovative devices in the Middle East.

Recent studies have created a new enthusiasm for local anesthesia around the world, along with evidence of improved clinical outcomes. During the COVID-19 pandemic, both European and American regional anesthesia societies should prioritize regional anesthesia over general anesthesia, as the need to minimize aerosol production procedures (AGP) was prioritized. Made a boldly stated joint COVID-19 recommendation.

As the demand for such procedures increases globally, SAFIRA can have a significant impact on areas such as the MENA region. This device was recently awarded the 2021 HSJ Patient Safety Innovation.

Chris Rogers, Director of Sales and Marketing at Medovate, said: The proprietary technology is being developed in collaboration with clinical innovators within the NHS and is a great demonstration of how the UK NHS can be a true driver of innovation. We are pleased to be able to participate in the ABHI UK Pavilion and provide the world-class audience of Arab Health with the opportunity to see the innovative devices in action.

In addition to learning about SAFIRA, visitors to the Medovate stand will also learn about the company and its unique portfolio of innovative medical devices developed by NHS clinicians. Medovate is dedicated to working closely with both the NHS and UK clinicians to identify, develop and commercialize innovative medical devices focused on improving patient safety on a global scale. I am.

Arab Health will be held from January 24th to 27th, 2020 at the Dubai World Trade Center in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Throughout the show, Medbate will be placed in Hall 2 H2.H52A.

The SAFIRA demonstration, led by Dr. Emad Fawzy, will take place on Tuesday, January 25th, 11-30-12-30.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.med-technews.com/news/latest-medtech-news/regional-anaesthesia-device-to-be-demonstrated-at-arab-healt/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos