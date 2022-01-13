Samsung Galaxy S21FE vs Google Pixel 6: Battle of Value Flagship





It took years for Google to develop what could be called a true flagship phone, but the Pixel 6 fits the bill from every angle. With a new custom processor designed by Google, sophisticated new features, and a great camera system, the Pixel 6 is a great smartphone at a great price.

From $ 599 on Amazon

Pros $ 100 Cheap Business Best Haptics Better Camera Better Google Integration Disadvantages Poor Customization OS No Telephoto Camera with a few bugs Fingerprint scanners aren’t great

Samsung’s second-generation worthy flagship phone offers an upgraded display, a redesigned chassis, an upgraded software experience, and is also included with Android 12. This is a powerful phone that is worth better than the standard Galaxy S21, even with a few haptic motors left. desirable.

From $ 699 on Best Buy

Advantages More features More stable software All the best S21 features for displays below 120Hz Disadvantages No app color matching Bad tactile motors Less than premium builds More expensive

Samsung surprised everyone with the high-value Galaxy S20FE, which was launched in 2020 at a price $ 300 cheaper than the actual flagship Galaxy S20. However, this time around, the Galaxy S21FE is only $ 100 cheaper than the Galaxy S21, and the Google Pixel 6 is $ 100 cheaper than the Galaxy S21FE.

These are the two best Android phones at great prices, which is the better deal?

Price of Galaxy S21 FE and Pixel 6 is important

Source: Nick Sutrich / Android Central

So is the Google Pixel 6 a more valuable smartphone than the Galaxy S21 FE? In a nutshell, yes.

The $ 599 Pixel 6 is one of the best-valued smartphones ever, with a gorgeous premium build, a stunning 90Hz OLED display, Google’s unique colorful Android 12 flavors, lots of Pixel’s unique features, and more. The right shot every time, especially if you are a parent with a constantly moving child.

Samsung does not have the wild price advantage it once had.

Given the turmoil that the S20FE caused when it was launched at a price $ 300 cheaper than the Galaxy S20, many expected Samsung to do the same for the Galaxy S21FE. After all, since the launch of the Galaxy S20 FE, we’ve seen other affordable phones with great cameras and great features like the Pixel 4a and Pixel 5a. Both are hundreds of cheaper than Samsung’s more affordable flagship products.

However, unlike 2020, Samsung does not have the significant price advantage it once had. The Galaxy S21FE is worth better than the regular Galaxy S21, but with a $ 600 Pixel 6, spending $ 700 on the Galaxy S21FE is a much harder decision.

But it’s not just the price that makes the Google Pixel 6 a better phone for most people.

Competition between Galaxy S21 FE and Pixel 6 camera

Source: Nick Sutrich / Android Central

For generations, Google has created phones with the best cameras you can buy. No matter which Google Pixel you choose, you’ll get a class-leading camera. The Pixel 6 is no exception. In fact, the Pixel 6 is the first Pixel smartphone to have a camera hardware upgrade, and no further results can be obtained.

Google’s machine learning-driven features are better than Samsung’s offerings in most situations.

But last year, Samsung also seriously upgraded its camera software and added AI-powered features to make photography an almost easy experience. Google may have debuted the Magic Eraser on the Pixel 6, but Samsung has Object Eraser and many other competing features that rival Google’s photography prowess.

However, Google’s machine learning-driven features are better than Samsung’s offerings in most situations. Face Unblur is a great feature for parents who want to take just one vivid picture of their moving children. You can also use Magic Eraser to remove obstructive objects in your photos more easily than Samsung’s Object Eraser feature.

Even regular old autofocus photos generally look better on the Pixel 6. Google photos often show a wider dynamic range, better color accuracy, and more details than you can get from the Galaxy S21 FE. That’s not to say that the S21 FE is by no means leaning forward, but Google has consistently made it better.

What’s included in the Galaxy S21FE and Pixel 6 builds?

Source: Nick Sutrich / Android Central

Samsung has made a major shift in recent years from glass to plastic-lined phones, often citing increased durability, cost savings and weight savings. But this plastic is different from the nasty shiny plastics of the Galaxy S III era. No, this matte-finished plastic is affectionately called “glassy” because of the distinctly frosted glass feel.

Meanwhile, Google has equipped the Pixel 6 with an incredibly shiny, incredibly slippery glass and metal design.

Both phones have metal rails all over the sides, so which one is better? Perhaps you’re going to put the case on the phone and you probably don’t care too much. But if you’re a brave person who likes to rock your smartphone without a case, the Pixel 6 is a smartphone that feels premium every time you use it.

Pixel 6 is a smartphone that gives you a premium feeling every time you use it.

What’s more, Google has put some incredibly good tactile motors inside the Pixel 6. These tactile motors help create a physical dimension of what’s happening on the screen and vibrate subtly when you click on UI elements, pull down notification shades, or type.

Using the Pixel 6 is an absolute bliss, much of it with a tactile motor. They complete the experience and make Google phones feel like true premium phones without compromise.

Samsung, on the other hand, uses the Galaxy S21FE, which feels like an older-generation tactile motor. Compared to the Pixel 6, these motors feel outdated and cheap. This is one of the subtleties that quickly degrades the experience, no matter how good the look and feel of the rest of the phone.

The Pixel 6’s 90Hz OLED display isn’t as smooth and color-accurate as the Galaxy S21FE’s gorgeous 120Hz OLED panel, but the difference between a 90Hz display and a 120Hz display is that one of them is a 60Hz display. When upgrading from a phone that uses a 60Hz display, both phones feel smooth and super fast when compared.

The actual downgrade of the Pixel 6’s display isn’t the display itself. It’s what’s below it. The optical fingerprint scanner isn’t as good as Samsung’s on the Galaxy S21 FE. This is because you need to press your finger more than once to unlock the phone. There is no doubt that all Pixel 6 owners will suffer from fingerprint scanners at some point.

Differences between Galaxy S21 FE and Pixel 6 software

Source: Alex Dobie / Android Central

Here Samsung wins pretty easily. The company has made tremendous progress in recent years as Samsung has moved into an era of being the first to punch with major Android updates, as it has been regularly criticized for (almost) not updating its phones.

What’s more, the company’s custom Android flavor for mobile phones, One UI 4, is built on Android 12 and offers more features than Google could ever offer on Pixel phones. Whether it’s a daily user experience or a power user feature like Good Lock, Samsung covers all the foundations and regularly depends on how many useful features you can pack into a single phone. You will be surprised.

One UI4 offers more features than Google could ever offer on a Pixel smartphone.

Also, one UI 4 is a more grounded and stable experience than the one currently on the Pixel 6. For that reason, we maintain a list of Pixel 6 bugs. The phone is great and the software experience is unmatched, but Google phones are known to have problems in the first few months.

Google has postponed the Pixel 6 update in December after customers cited serious connectivity issues. Also, there have been some other issues since its launch. There is no doubt that Google will resolve these in the coming months, but until then, you may run into software annoyances.

But Google’s Android 12 style is truly unmatched. We have released Material You with Pixel 6 equipped with the theme engine that Pixel fans have dreamed of for many years.

Both the Pixel 6 and Galaxy S21 FE change the color of the UI when you change the wallpaper, allowing you to better customize the look of all other smartphones around the world, but only Google’s Pixel theme engine is supported. You can theme your app with that color. good.

Of course, in some Samsung apps, the color will change when the wallpaper changes, but until Google makes the Pixel theme engine available on other devices, Pixel 6 will experience the great features of automatic color themes. The perfect place to do it.

Galaxy S21 FE and Pixel 6 Save $ 100

Source: Nick Sutrich / Android Central

Despite some weird software issues that will definitely be fixed in a fairly short order, the Pixel 6 is a better experience at a $ 100 cheaper price than the Galaxy S21FE. If you’re looking at pure unlocked pricing, Google phones are just too good to overlook. This is the premium phone we’ve been waiting for from Google and it doesn’t cost as much as other premium phones.

Premium Google Pixel 6 without price

Google started it

The first “true flagship” phone from Google comes without its “true flagship” price. For $ 600, you’ll get an incredibly good phone and an even better camera.

More feature-rich Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

Galaxy S21, low price

It’s in a less flashy body and may be tactile, but everything else from the Galaxy S21 is here in its glory. Get the Samsung experience without paying an exorbitant price.

