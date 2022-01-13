Google Autocomplete: Complete SEO Guide





Google AutoComplete is a controversial but powerful search feature.

Enter a word or letter in Google to see a list of search suggestions. That is autocomplete.

SEO experts, paid search marketers, content marketers, and social media managers can all benefit from using Google Autocomplete to support projects that explore different keyword-focused intent. increase.

Google autocomplete, on the other hand, often creates news of interesting, unique, or offensive habits (often in a negative way).

People constantly use auto-complete, saving thousands of seconds per day, but also because of political concealment and ruining movies, TV shows, and video games.

Google autocomplete is also a powerful marketing tool. SEO professionals and other digital marketers have been using it for years to inform their strategies, get keywords, and find the key questions customers are asking.

You can use autocomplete to better optimize the client’s digital properties and the content and messaging that make them up.

This guide will help you understand the true power of this simple yet highly useful feature to help you in your day-to-day work.

What is Google AutoComplete?

Google’s own word, Google AutoComplete, is “designed to complete the search you started typing faster.”

It is integrated across Google Search and other alphabetic properties that use Google, such as Chrome’s Omnibox.

Google estimates that it will cumulatively save over 200 years of typing every day, reducing typing by an average of about 25% overall.

The main purpose of the autocomplete dropdown is to help users spend time typing by providing predictions of what they might be typing, including websites that use the built-in Google Custom Search Engine feature. Is to reduce.

Autocomplete has been a desktop search feature since late 2004, but it has become even more useful as a time-saving feature for mobile devices.

Typing on mobile devices is a bit more difficult than typing on the large keyboards we have grown up and are accustomed to, so it is a welcome tool to help and save time for many.

There are several other convenient ways to use this feature to take advantage of content ideas, keyword suggestions, intent exploration, online reputation management, and other data-driven tasks.

How does autocomplete work?

Former Google employee Kevin Gibbs created the project. Originally called “Google Suggest” by another former Google employee, Marissa Mayer.

Since then, Google has moved away from the name “suggestions.” This is because it does not always provide the most thoughtful, compassionate, or appropriate predictions.

Google calls the completion it provides a “prediction” rather than a “suggestion.” This is due to how autocomplete works.

Autocomplete should help you complete the intended sentence, rather than suggesting the intent of the search as “lucky”. They make predictions by looking at common searches on Google, including trend searches that may be relevant.

This allows autocomplete to quickly update and adapt to new search trends and news articles.

Many of the autocomplete behaviors are computer-generated and use data collected from millions of other Google searches and their results (including the content of those pages). It also gets information from search history, locations, and other data points.

Google is also doing a lot of work to avoid inappropriate or offensive autocomplete suggestions. This means that there are both automatic and manual removal steps that can affect your autocomplete suggestions.

Autocomplete is also related to Knowledge Graph, and especially on mobile, you can incorporate Knowledge Graph suggestions into your forecasts.

Google incorporated autocomplete into its default search engine in 2008 (previously an opt-in feature).

The best way to use Google Autocomplete1.Keyword research

It’s a long, tedious, and painstaking task, but it’s also the basis of all SEO strategies and has been used for a long time.

Keywords can no longer be explicitly targeted, but keywords and related ideas are always an important part of search marketing.

Keyword research is one of the first tasks to tackle at the beginning of engagement and is conducted throughout the engagement, not only for the brand and the content it creates, but also its potential shortcomings, website strengths and weaknesses, and content. I also understand the gap.

Autocomplete doesn’t do all the work from a keyword research perspective, but it’s a great place to use early and often when developing content calendars and general organic search strategies.

Use it (along with other keyword resource tools such as Google Keyword Planner and other third-party keyword databases) to target your monthly search frequency, competition, and even cost-per-click (CPC). Get the right keyword ideas to do) Pricing makes your search strategy justice.

One of the illustrious benefits of Google AutoComplete is the ability to discover high quality long tail phrases that are commonly searched throughout the web.

Because the main metric for autocomplete is popularity (based on real-time real-time searches by users), the value of autocomplete lies in the excess of keyword-level data that can be explored if you work long enough.

As always, be sure to sign out of Google to limit your personalization to see your forecasts fairly.

Long-tail keywords can be very helpful in bridging content gaps, but offer endless possibilities in terms of high-value blog posts and educational content within your brand’s niche.

2. Intentional investigation

Understanding the user’s intent is important for guiding page goals, messages, layouts, and even images. Pages perform best when they fully meet the user’s intent in a search query.

You can use autocomplete to better understand your intent, but doing so can be complicated and tedious. Taking the time to access many different web pages in the search results associated with a particular forecast requires time, focus, and content consumption. However, the information that can be mined from this method is invaluable.

Keywords overlap at various stages of the user’s intent, and without the keyword context, the intent can be difficult to understand.

Auto-complete not only helps marketers understand the various high-value long-tail keywords and the intents that surround them, but also the amount of content that marketers are associated with at a particular stage of the intent, and which long-tail phrases and intents. It also helps to recognize if a tent stage is possible. Optimized as a higher priority.

Of course, for high-value keywords (long tail or traditional one-, two-, and three-word phrases), it’s important to meet all stages of intent, as they relate to high-value keywords.

This is the idea behind a comprehensive, high-quality search strategy. Autocomplete helps you get there.

3. Online reputation management

Autocomplete is also important in the field of online reputation management.

When a user searches for your name or brand name, the first thing you see is the autocomplete predictions associated with that name, even before the site appears in SERP (Search Engine Results Page). is.

If these predictions are negative, or even one of them is negative, it can have a real impact on business performance.

please think about it.You search [Dog Washers Inc] And the first prediction ends with “losing the dog”. You probably don’t feel too enthusiastic about taking your dog there for your next bath.

The same is true for restaurants.When searching [Ted’s Seaford Spot] The prediction is “e. Kori” I have a pretty good idea of ​​what you aren’t eating tonight.

Autocomplete is an important part of online reputation management (ORM) and cannot be ignored when balancing all negative connections with your brand.

As with most ORM strategies, you need to be vigilant. Here are some ways brands can work to offset negative autocomplete predictions:

Manage your brand’s conversations to make sure you have a good connection with Google AutoComplete. Social media account optimization enhances positive connections, which can be overshadowed by negative connections. Social media content, messaging, and engagement are consistent with the optimizations above. Brand voice and tone. Profiles with positive keyword associations used elsewhere Consistent branding and messaging of websites Start with the small ones and influence by searching for positive brand connections from different locations. Obviously, the more people there are, the better. But you will be amazed at the potential impact it has. Build a backlink to Google SERP for positive keyword associations with your name.Something like [sam hollingsworth seo writer] When [sam hollingsworth handicapper] It will be a great start for someone like me. 😊 If you have negative autocomplete suggestions, make sure you have a strategy on how to deal with them.Content generation and exploration

You can also use autocomplete to generate content and explore competitors’ content for your own content ideas. Using autocomplete with other online writing tools to find out what web users are searching for is easy and interesting.

Frequently Asked Questions

Just looking at “who”, “what”, “where”, “when”, and “why” in a few brand-related questions will bring up a lot of FAQ questions. People may already be searching.

Related keywords

This can be done in different ways for different reasons. The simple one is “with brand name”. Google will auto-fill your competitors. You can also look at “with brand name” to see what autocomplete found there and find ways to expand your brand.

Related topics

If you can find auto-complete suggestions for related topics that aren’t covered by the main topic, you may have an advantage in growing your content in that niche.

Queries like “how * work” are invaluable and you can autocomplete your suggestions in wildcard spaces. You can also do this to find out about brand questions, content marketing questions, problems that potential customers are looking for, and whether users are looking for a particular social media account.

Google search screenshots, November 2021 autocomplete policy

Due to the history of repulsion from some search predictions, Google will work manually to prevent inappropriate autocomplete predictions in the following cases:

Sexually explicit predictions. Prediction of hatred for groups and individuals. Violent predictions. Dangerous and harmful activities in prediction.

It may also remove predictions that may be considered spam and promote or advocate piracy.

Google has made it clear that we will remove any predictions associated with any of the above situations unless they contain non-malicious medical or scientific terms.

Looking for feedback

To better control bad autocomplete predictions, Google has launched a feedback tool and is using the data to make consistent improvements.

For example, there does not need to be a specific demographic that is essentially the subject of hatred. Feedback helps us find it faster and easier.

Google search screenshot, November 2021

Understanding what people are really looking for is an important part of an SEO strategy.

Find out how to incorporate Google AutoComplete into your research process. You may be surprised at the specific keywords and search intent it reveals!

Other SEO resources:

Featured image: Shutterstock / Fonstra

