Contractors look to innovative technologies to complete the project: CEG





According to industry expert Jeff Sample, technological advances in construction are based on the self-awareness of the company.

21st century discussions of new technologies in construction usually take place in terms of software and hardware, with hints such as advanced metallurgy and dynamic engineering. But after all, industry advances in the adoption of new technologies are based on old concepts such as attitudes, initiatives, and willingness to take risks.

It becomes clear by talking to industry experts like Jeff Sample, who describes himself as an “evangelist in the industry.” The so-called “Iron Man of IT” -a label that hints at his lasting involvement as a supervisor of his personal fitness routines and best business practices-is that technological advances in construction are based on corporate self-awareness. Said.

“Everyone loves to buy software. But technology doesn’t solve the problem. Before you can find a solution to the problem, you must first identify the problem and understand its depth. The problem. You may need to change the process to apply the software solution. “

“First, know thyself” is how the evangelist expresses it. “I encourage all construction companies to identify their DNA. Everyone is different. There are state-of-the-art companies that are always ready to try the latest. Then adapt quickly. There are early adapters that follow, and are late and very comfortable wherever you are.

“When you try a new software solution, you need to understand where you are,” says Sample. “If you’re late, I can already assure you that it won’t work.”

Brianne Stewart may not disagree with the gist of Sample’s evaluation. Stewart is the Construction Technology Manager for Mill Walkie Tools. She holds a degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Iowa and was familiar with the manufacturing process at companies such as Procter & Gamble and John Deere before joining Milwaukee Tools four years ago.

When it comes to the inventive step of a construction company, Stewart understands the position of construction company executives and small contractors to find themselves. “Recently, there are a lot of reports that the construction industry is lagging behind in adopting technology,” she said. But she added that some of the hesitation in offering the latest technology could be due to the people who promote the technology.

“Companies may not first work with contractors to fully understand the challenges in the field, but simply bring to market solutions that they believe will work. Technology companies are good solutions for the construction industry. Even if you enter the market, the solution is difficult. We will implement it. “

As a result, Stewart is cautious about seeing the industry as less progressive. “This is a very high financial risk industry because of the rate of return and schedule,” she said. “Therefore, contractors and companies are very cautious about new technologies. For them, the burden of proof that new solutions really need to improve productivity, quality of work, or field safety. The solution is essential. The work proves to be of real value before the company can be hired with confidence. “

By playing a role in interacting with construction companies in the process of developing or redeveloping tools, Stewart “shows how contractors are involved. They work with solution providers to develop technology. I think I’m very interested in supporting the formation of

The sample prefers to avoid the entire “Top 5 List of New Technologies” approach to see the future of technology in construction. Rather, he puts it all together in an “industrialized” rubric, the need to manufacture more and more components offsite.

“Industrialization of construction is probably the most important part of the future of the industry, and without good technology and good application of technology, it would not be industrialized and based on the manufacturing industry,” he said. ..

The story of construction and manufacturing is reminiscent of modular homes and perhaps precast bridges assembled in the field, but with a smaller sample tilt. Think of a bathroom. “The easiest thing I’ll explain is the bathroom pods for hospitals. They’re all the same. So when you build onsite, you do something repeatedly. Another way is to bathe in the factory. Build the rooms, connect them and connect them. It’s done.

“Or, the headwall next to the hospital bed. All the infrastructure needed for the patient’s exit, such as gas pipes, electricity, and plumbing, is built into these walls. You can prefab. Therefore, build a hospital. Prefab these walls and bathrooms when you do. Pods are one way to speed up construction, increase availability, and reduce costs.

“It’s the industrialization of construction. We never manufacture everything in a factory and ship it to the field. What we’re talking about is much smaller than people generally think. You You have to think smaller. All the work uses offsite manufacturing, but it has to be part of the mix. “

Millwalky Tools’ Stewart team is considering equipment to help contractors adopt advanced technology. “Power tools are part of the technology ecosystem and are a very powerful part of the system,” she said. “We are the point where people and materials come together, and the technology in the power tool industry is evolving.”

“In addition to improving tools and battery technology, the company has become a full solution provider, offering support solutions such as digital products and safety integration and storage, all of which enhance the business,” Stewart added. There is also a platform-wide method. The tool overview and how it integrates with other tools and materials is more important than individual products. Platform integration supports better project management. “

Perhaps the most advanced tool technology in recent years is safety control, she said, citing remote control of tools such as cable cutters. These features use new technology to “remove people from danger zones.”

Another example is the MX FUEL system for the company’s battery-powered luminaires. Wisconsin makers have launched a whole new battery system platform to pave the way for non-gasoline driving of large hand tools such as circuit breakers and cut-off saws. According to Stewart, the lineup of equipment with MX FUEL will continue to grow as the concept integrates with other technologies.

With no other choice, the sample evangelizes industrialization and adaptation. “Because we need to manufacture a significant amount of the buildings we produce. There is no skilled labor to manufacture otherwise. We have no body to throw at it. We are also in China. No. India. We need to learn how to industrialize. “

He rates commercial products such as ProCore project management software and Autodesk computer-aided design software as the “foundation” of the industry’s future. “They nailed it. They made a bet on the ground and declared that we would never return. We will do it this way forever.”

The sample calls Building Information Modeling (BIM), which is the core of industrialization. “Mixed reality, augmented reality, virtual reality in design, these wouldn’t exist without BIM. You can easily modify them on your office design page and overlay those models on your site. This will be powerful. . “

He believes the industry is at the “dawn of the data era,” and BIM is a database that fuels machine learning, deep learning, AI, and teaches machines how to identify and do things. Is the future. We’ve collected all this data, but now we’re out and doing things with it. If you are a business leader in construction or equipment, the data is your gold mine. “

In some cases, this is not the case. Some construction companies choose to operate without a databank for good or bad reasons. The sample acknowledges that the future is what the enterprise will accomplish.

“There are many construction companies with a history of over 100 years, and we continue to build from generation to generation,” he says. “If you run one of these companies and think you can stand up to change, you’re slowing down. All your fairness is lost and there’s nothing to pass on to the next generation. If you are willing to kill the company, it’s fine. Stand putt. “

However, if the owner of the company is willing to adapt, the company can withstand the next generation. “At one point, the owner of a third-generation construction company came to me and thanked him for saying it was a” call for awakening. ” In fact, technology will be at the core of the construction business forever. In the end, you wouldn’t say it’s under construction, but you’re a technology and you’re doing it. “

Stewart believes that new technology is no longer a generational marker compared to the past. “Now all generations are tech-savvy. It’s no longer a big leap for people of almost all ages to use the iPhone in the field.”

What’s more, she states that the prediction that contractors will turn their backs on electronics and computerization is not always supported. “I remember when people insisted that heavy equipment operators would never use touch screens. They never accepted it.” Things didn’t go that way.

never say never. Future-looking contractors may surprise you. CEG

