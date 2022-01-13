SEO for Google’s “People Ask”





Google’s search results page is evolving. New elements and sections provide organic traffic opportunities. One of the most useful is “people also ask”. This is a standalone section of the results page that lists user questions related to the query.

According to Mozcast, “people also ask” appears in more than 85% of searches.

Google suggests that questions may give searchers additional research ideas, saying, “These questions are related to search terms and may serve as a next step.” I am.

Google has a US patent on the choice of “people also ask” question. Basically, it depends on the actual search in question format.

In short, the People also ask section is very useful when optimizing almost any keyword query, as it reflects the potential purchase channels of prospects.

Using “People also ask”

Click on some of the questions in the People also ask box to select the keywords you want to target. Note that each click triggers more questions.

In the example below, click “What is the most affordable laptop?” Generate queries related to Chromebooks and the best laptop brands.

However, click “Which laptop is best for a middle-class family?” It becomes a child option.

Click “Which laptop should I buy for my child?” We manufacture a selection for homeschooling and laptops for 10 years old.

Imagine a target customer who clicks on these questions. What is her buying journey? Can you optimize your e-commerce site for all these possibilities?

AlsoAsked.com is a third-party tool that duplicates “people asked” questions and follow-ups. This tool helps you build a shopping experience for your site by knowing what your visitors are looking for.

Landing page tactics

By addressing the “People Ask” query on the landing page, you can save yourself the trouble of looking for answers elsewhere and attract more shoppers.

Answer 2-4 questions on the page, depending on your product. Consider including a short FAQ or Q & A section on every page you want to optimize. Also, don’t forget to use the FAQPage markup from Schema.org to generate a FAQ rich snippet in your search results.

This is a sample landing page that includes a Q & A for the Office Depot laptop.

Please note the internal links for each of the above answers. Everything has reached Google’s SERP and is more likely to be clicked in the Office Depot search snippet.

“People also ask” ranking

The “People also ask” box can increase traffic because every question provides an answer with a link to the source.

Optimizing the People also ask box will probably also optimize the snippet of interest because both have the same algorithm.

To display in “People also ask”, provide concise and informative answers to related questions. Use HTML headings to direct Google to the correct section.

Make sure the answer meets the searcher’s expectations. For example, some questions imply numerical values ​​for answers, such as prices. Others request a list, such as a query, for the best choice.

How-tos for specific questions, do-it-yourselfers need videos or images to get useful answers.

Valuable insight

“People also ask” provides the search optimizer with valuable insights to understand the prospect’s shopping journey. It’s also a great source of content ideas. Check these questions when you search Google for the query you’re targeting. Make it a habit.

