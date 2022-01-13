MKB HD blames Google Pixel 6 Pro’s “bad experience”





The Pixel 6 lineup is in a difficult situation. Currently, the majority of owners are waiting for the December and January patches, which should bring along with the feature drops that were supposed to arrive last month. As we now know, the update had a bug, so Google postponed it later this month. On the other hand, continued buggy behavior on the device has led many people to use social media, raising concerns about various issues related to both the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. This could have a huge impact on Google’s flagship model, and YouTuber MKBHD has announced that it will not recommend the Pixel 6 Pro to its viewers.

This is very noteworthy as MKBHD has always been a proponent of Google’s smartphone business. But in a tweet sent Tuesday night, he states that the Pixel 6 Pro is “too buggy” and not recommended at the retail price of $ 900.

MKBHD also points out that the Pixel 6 Pro was a “bad experience” because of the lack of updates in December.

My Pixel 6 Pro has slowly become buggy since its launch in October and is no longer recommended for $ 900. Combined with the latest failed update, it was a bad experience. My SIM is back on the S21 Ultra until the next review.

— Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) January 12, 2022

Why is this bad for Google? Well, tweets have received nearly 40,000 likes. It is usually not desirable to associate such a bad press with a device. If someone is worried about whether to buy this phone, this one tweet from a tech celebrity can easily influence their decision.

It is assumed that most Pixel 6 Pro owners do not have a fallback Galaxy S21 Ultra device that can be used like the MKB HD. So while the owner waits patiently, you can at least rest assured that the update will actually happen.Of the problems people have

Pixel 6 fans.

