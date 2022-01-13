2nd Generation Google Nest Hub Launched in India: Price, Specifications





After launching Google Nest Hub in India in 2019, Google has finally launched a successor in India. The second generation Google Nest Hub was launched last year in the United States and other important markets. The new smart display features an on-demand machine learning chip. This allows Google to transfer some of the Google Assistant features from the data center to the device, resulting in faster response.

Take a look at the specifications, features and prices of Google Nest Hub (2nd generation).

Google Nest Hub (2nd Generation) Price in India

The price of Google Nest Hub (2nd generation) in India is 7,999. Interested buyers can get their devices from Flipkart, Reliance Digital, and TataCLiQ. Nest Hub will be available at a later stage through more channels across the country.

Get the latest technology news, reviews, and comments about technology products on Onsitego directly to your inbox

Read also: Starling Home Hub Update adds AirPlay support to Google Nest speakers

Specifications and functions of Google Nest Hub (2nd generation)

Google Nest Hub (2nd generation) has a 7-inch LCD screen protected by edgeless glass for easy cleaning. The display doubles as a digital photo frame. The top of Google Nest Hub (2nd generation) has an ambient EQ light sensor that can automatically adjust the display to the room lighting.

The smart display is equipped with a 43.5mm full-range speaker and is said to have a 50% improvement in bass response compared to the previous model. In addition, Nest Hub (2nd generation) has three far-field microphones for more accurate audio pickup.

The global variant of the device features gesture detection Soli radar technology for sleep tracking, but the Indian version misses this feature due to government restrictions on such technology in consumer products.

There is no camera on the hub. Even if your privacy is protected, you don’t have to worry about the camera tracking anything. You can store it in your private space at home. Nest Hub is designed with recycled materials, and its plastic mechanical parts contain 54% recycled used plastic.

What do you think of Google Nest Hub (2nd generation)? Let us know in the comments section below.

+0 -0 You have already voted!

Follow Onsitego on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube to get the latest news, reviews, maintenance tips, and videos about your favorite gadgets and appliances.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://onsitego.com/blog/second-generation-google-nest-hub-launched-india-price-specifications/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos