Creating a mission-driven innovation culture





Consumers today are increasingly valuing credibility and rewarding brands that are rooted in social interests. But what does it mean to foster a mission-driven corporate culture? What are the benefits and potential pitfalls? The recent Fast Company Agenda 2022 event featured “Leading with Purpose,” a conversation between Sanjiv Yajnik, President of Capital One’s Financial Services Division, and Tom Cortese, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of Peloton. rice field. They discussed the organizational journey to create a mission-driven innovation culture and why it is important to innovate on behalf of customers. Here are four points from their conversation.

1. You cannot forge it.

Credibility is paramount. For a company to be truly mission-driven, its mission needs to be deeply woven into its structure. It needs to motivate the company, from the products and services it offers to how to find employees, customers and communities. “It’s not like sitting in a room and thinking about your goals for your business,” says Yajnik. “It’s the other way around.” Indeed, prioritizing missions helps companies attract and build diverse teams that can be focused on their goals and embed them in unexpected and influential ways. Unleash the promise you made. It also acts as the “Pole Star” in assessing the value a company brings to its customers, and as an important touchstone for communicating business decisions.

For Peloton’s Cortese, the company must be honest with its mission. If not, people will face it. “Customers know what brings them value, and they know what they don’t,” he says. “You can’t and shouldn’t fool your customers.”

2. It’s about long-term customer relationships.

Mission-driven companies want more than short-term profits, so you need to think beyond your first deal with your customers. As Yajnik shared, Capital One knew from the beginning that the tools for success could vary greatly depending on the customer’s unique circumstances. As he says, “changing banks” is not just about making reliable products. Of course, it’s also important to clarify that. It’s about using new technologies, information and analytics in innovative ways to make banking easier and more accessible to more people and businesses, “creating products for the family.” If so, what should I do? [do] That? “

Peloton’s mission is to help people develop healthy habits and exercise easily. Selling exercise equipment to customers is not enough, and the company’s subscription-based business model reflects that. “After that first deal, we need to continue to show value. We need to maintain a long-term relationship,” Cortese says.

Peloton achieves this by continuing to innovate and adapt. The company expands and refines its offerings, providing subscribers with new reasons to log on to the app, and ultimately new reasons to resolve them. “Fitness was often about willpower,” says Cortese. “If we can make fitness something you enjoy and enjoy, we create value for consumers. That’s what they really wanted.”

3. Get data information as well as data driven.

Data is important for mission-driven companies because it brings innovation. However, human judgment is required to make data a useful tool. Yajnik warns that purely following the data “may not be the best for the customer” without the core commitment to put people first and serve all customers.

Cortese reflects that point. “I am using [data] “To inform our decisions, not necessarily to drive them,” he says. “We are a team of people with a wealth of knowledge and intuition, and we are emotionally connected with our members. When combined with the data, we get the great innovation we are looking for. . “

4. Motivated employees lead to happy customers.

Both Capital One and Peloton measure customer loyalty using a net promoter score (NPS) that tracks the likelihood that a customer will recommend a product or service to others. But they also pay attention to the feelings of their employees. (Peloton is also looking at an indicator called an employee NPS or eNPS.) “We believe that if employees are not completely motivated and happy, customers will never be completely motivated and happy. “Masu,” says Yajnik. “That is, we actually measure both at the same time.”

Since missions are not transactions, mission-driven companies cannot do business purely for their own benefit. They are underpinned by their enthusiasm for the mission itself. When employees are inspired, they are more likely to embody their mission in their work and in their interactions with customers. Also, if the data shows that the customer is dissatisfied, the problem may be an unmotivated employee. As Yajnik says, “We rarely see customers happy, but employees don’t.”

