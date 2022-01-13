According to the latest Android beta tips, Google Pixel Fold is still in progress





It was previously believed that the rumored Google Pixel Fold device was canceled before it was announced, but new evidence continues to show that the foldable is still under development.

Last week I reported on the Geekbench list of handsets that appear to be Google Pixel Fold. This suggests that the device is actually working, and the latest proof comes from Google itself, a more reliable source of information.

As 9to5Google discovered, the new Android 12L Beta 2 includes a graphic animation of a Google-branded foldable device.

The animation shows the SIM card insertion process for a foldable device, similar to the animation seen on previous non-foldable Pixel devices.

Alleged Google Pixel Fold SIM insertion process. (Image credit: 9to5Google) Analysis: This is due to Google animation

As shown in the animation above, the alleged Google Pixel Fold looks shorter and wider than Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 3, and has a design similar to Oppo’s FindN foldable.

The second animation on 9to5Google also shows the process of inserting the SIM card into the device in the closed state. In this example, you can see that Google plans to provide an outer display with almost no bezel outside the visible hinge area on the left side of the handset.

As we’ve already seen in Oppo’s Find N, the Pixel Fold’s short design gives the outer display more room for text messages and other everyday tasks when the device is closed. It also counters complaints about the Galaxy Z Fold 3’s longer candy bar-shaped outer display.

Apart from what I said above, the only other visible clue given by Google’s alleged Pixel Fold animation is the placement of the device’s volume locker. This will place the device in the lower right half of the phone.

As always, this information doesn’t clearly prove that Google is still planning to release PixelFold. That said, being included in the latest Android beta means that search giants are actually working on the Google Pixel Fold, and that it may appear sooner rather than later. I’m looking forward to it.

