Putting joint innovation at the heart of EU green foreign relations – EURACTIV.com





Mats Engstrm writes that the EU needs to strengthen its cooperation on green innovation with other parts of the world.

Mats Engstrm is a visiting researcher at the European Council for Foreign Relations (ECFR).

There is not much time to prevent catastrophic climate change. An important factor is how rapidly new low-carbon technologies are spreading around the world. For example, carbon-intensive industries such as steel production have promising breakthroughs.

The European Union and some member states have ambitious policies to support the transformation of the green industry, including the Innovation Fund, which is funded within the Emissions Trading System (ETS). However, the need for rapid dissemination and technology that adapts to the needs of the Global North and Global South has not been fully addressed. Similar examples can be found in other areas such as energy, transportation and agriculture. Therefore, the EU needs to strengthen its cooperation on green innovation with other parts of the world.

Another reason is that the proposal of the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) has created tensions in EU foreign relations. While there are good reasons to tax imports of carbon-intensive commodities, many parts of the world are strongly responding to CBAM’s proposal. In addition, the proposals of the International Climate Club run the risk of giving the impression that a prosperous world is moving forward without giving due consideration to developing countries.

The European Parliament is currently discussing its position on CBAM and the revised ETS, and board discussions have begun. To facilitate global climate development and ease political tensions, some of CBAM’s income should be used to support developing countries (as many argue). To). It is encouraging that European Parliament rapporteur Mohammed Chahim is proposing financial support to fund the decarbonization of industries in least developed countries (LDCs).

However, the trading partners of the Global North and Global South include important countries such as India, Indonesia, and Egypt, which are not LDCs. We need a clear signal about innovation cooperation with all Global North and Global South issues. The same applies to EU neighbors such as Ukraine, which are strongly affected by CBAM.

To facilitate the transition to low carbon in such countries, the EU will be funded in part through ETS and CBAM revenues and partly through the Global Europe Program, as explained in a recent ECFR report. , Can create a Joint Innovation and Green Tech Proliferation Fund. Internally, the EU and its member countries need to significantly increase their investment in human and economic resources for green innovation networks with major countries.

The EU can also break the deadlock in multilateral negotiations on green technology transfer by taking a more constructive approach at the World Trade Organization on issues such as intellectual property rights. It is important that breakthrough technologies developed with public support are not monopolized by the innovators.

At the EU-Africa Summit scheduled for February, Europe can show that its green industrial policy is not just about promoting domestic companies. The EU can also work with India, for example, to develop green technology suitable for third countries in the Global North and Global South. Supporting the proposal of the Global Green Hydrogen Alliance may be such a step.

If the European Parliament proposes joint innovation with developing and neighboring countries and increased funding for green technology dissemination as part of CBAM / ETS in the first reading, such funding can be further investigated by the Commission and the Council. There are several possibilities to guide. Subsequent discussions, including:

Strengthen the external dimension of Horizon Europe and open up the possibility of funding large-scale demonstrations with international partners. Allocate part of the Innovation Fund to European companies participating in joint innovation projects with developing or neighboring countries. We will create a tool similar to the US Development Innovation Venture and the French New Development Innovation Fund and integrate this method into NDICI’s strategic programming part, Global Europe. As part of the implementation of the Paris Agreement, we will support technical cooperation, for example, at a donor conference proposed to close the green technology gap, and through the World Climate Fund’s Green Technology License Facility. Negotiations with other countries such as India, Indonesia and Vietnam, including the transformation of the green industry, based on an agreement with South Africa on the phased abolition of coal, including part of innovation cooperation.

The position of the European Parliament on CBAM and ETS will be decisive. It is not necessary to embody all the details in the first reading, but we need a clear signal about the Global North and Global South, joint innovation with neighboring European regions and sufficient funding for green technology transfer.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.euractiv.com/section/energy-environment/opinion/put-co-innovation-at-the-heart-of-eu-green-external-relations/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos