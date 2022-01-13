Elon police share a warning after student reports are tracked by Apple AirTag





Elon, NC (WGHP) —The Elon Police Department shared a warning to the general public after receiving a notification that a student at Elon University was being tracked by a device.

Keep up to date with the latest news and weather with the FOX8 mobile app.

The student contacted the officer after midnight on Tuesday after receiving the alert over the phone. She told police that the device had been with her for less than five hours.

She actually came back the next day, so we were able to better search for her car in the sunlight. I couldn’t find it at that time either. I don’t know if it was in the car, in the car, or in her person. Maybe in her purse. I don’t know for sure, said Assistant Chief JT Turney.

Apple AirTags are about a quarter of the size. Computer support company Trinity Solutions, Inc.’s Ron Pierce said Fox8’s new iPhone will detect nearby tags.

Let’s say the item was a car key … with AirTags and when you get close to those keys, the phone says “Hey, AirTag. I’m here.’ You click on your phone and get an alert. You can click, and it will tell you who owns that AirTag, and if they reported that it was lost, he explained.

According to Pierce, if the tag is “following” you, the iPhone will notify you using the “Find My” application. He said there is a way to be proactive if someone is overly worried about trying to find you.

Think of you in a domestic situation where you don’t trust that partner and think that your partner may be using it in a way that AirTag shouldn’t use. According to Pierce, the person with the iPhone could basically walk around the car and scan the inside and outside of the car to see if it had any trucks or tags.

If you feel your security is being threatened, don’t hesitate to contact the local authorities at any time. Let someone look around you in your car … to see if they can’t find what’s causing that warning, Pierce said.

An Apple spokeswoman issued the following statement:

“We take your safety very seriously and are committed to the privacy and security of AirTags. AirTag is the first in the industry to be designed with a set of proactive features to prevent unwanted tracking. It tells you if you have an unknown AirTag and prevents malicious people from using AirTag for malicious purposes. If you are at risk of your safety. If you feel it, we recommend that you work with Apple to contact a local law enforcement agency that can provide you with available information about unknown AirTags.

Propose a fix that closes the modal Suggest a fix

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/piedmont-triad/elon-police-share-warning-after-student-reports-being-tracked-by-apple-airtag/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos