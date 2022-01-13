Fastest DNA Sequencing Technology Helps Undiagnosed Patients Find Answers in Just Hours | News Center





Heart mystery

These were important questions in the case of Matthew Kuntzman of Oregon. About a year ago, when Matthew was 13, a nasty cough and high fever landed him in a local doctor’s clinic. Matthews’ mother, Jenny Kunzmann, said she thought it was the flu, or perhaps COVID. Cough is the first sign of heart disease known as inflammation of myocarditis of the heart and has been found to make it difficult for organs to pump blood to the rest of the body. Subsequent examinations at Matthews’ local hospital revealed a dire situation: his heart was weakened. His doctor recommended that the family immediately fly to Stanford Hospital for care.

A few hours later, Matthew and his father, Matthew Kuntsman Sr., arrived at Stanford Hospital. Jenny Kuntzman arrived a day later and noticed that his son’s condition was deteriorating. Matthew was involved in life support.

According to Ashley, there are two reasons why an almost healthy 13-year-old person experiences this type of heart failure. One is known as myocarditis, where immune cells flock to the heart and are often caused by viruses and other physical stress. The other is a genetic cause, a mutation in a gene involved in heart function.

According to Ashley, it’s very important to know the difference. He said myocarditis is often reversible. Treatment allows the heart to return to normal. But the genetic status is not. If Matthews’ condition is hereditary, perhaps the only solution is a heart transplant.

Gorzynski approached Matthews’ parents, described a rapid sequencing study, and asked if they wanted to enroll the boy in the study. They told us that there is this whole new study working to speed up the diagnostic process, Jenny Kuntzman said. They asked if we were willing to participate, and we absolutely said. We needed as much information as possible to determine the cause.

With a few milliliters of Matthews’ blood, the team began a rapid gene sequencing process. Within hours, sequencing data showed that the condition was rooted in genetics, Ashley said.

Armed with that information, Matthew was immediately put on the heart transplant list. Twenty-one days later, he received a new heart. Today, about a year later, his mom says he’s doing very well.

Suspicious seizures

In another case, a 3-month-old patient had an unexplained inferior seizure and came to the Stanfords Pediatric Emergency Department. It was clear that the baby was suffering from the form of epilepsy, but the exact cause of the symptoms was unknown.

Researchers sequenced the patient’s genome, executed the data via a mutation detection algorithm, and cross-referenced the published genome and disease data. At the same time, they demanded standard laboratory tests for blood biomarkers associated with stroke of genetic origin. Just eight hours later, thanks to the quick sequence data, the team gave an answer. The seizures in young patients were due to a mutation in a gene called CSNK2B.

Within hours, sequence data showed that the condition was rooted in genetics.

If the team relied solely on standard tests, no diagnosis would have been made at that time, but further tests are likely to ultimately reveal the correct diagnosis for the patient, Ashley said. increase. He said we would have been in the dark for weeks.

Standard tests screen the patient’s blood for disease-related markers, but scan only a handful of well-documented genes. In commercial laboratories that perform these tests frequently, it takes time to update the molecules to be screened. This means that it can take a long time for the newly discovered disease-causing mutations to be integrated into the test. And that can lead to missed diagnoses.

That’s why rapid genomic sequencing could be such a game changer for patients suffering from rare genetic diseases, Ashley said. Scientists can scan the entire genome of a patient for all genetic variants suggested by the scientific literature, even if the variant was discovered only the day before. In addition, we expect scientists to discover new genetic mutations associated with the patient’s disease, even if the patient was not initially genetically diagnosed.

Interest from other clinicians is already growing. Ashley said the people at Stanford knew that we could do a genetic diagnosis in a few hours and they were excited about it. Genetic testing is not considered an immediate return test. But because it changed that perception, rapid genomic sequencing could be such a game changer for patients suffering from rare genetic diseases, Ashley said. Scientists can scan the entire patient’s genome for all genetic mutations suggested by the scientific literature, even if the gene was discovered the day before. In addition, we expect scientists to discover new genetic mutations associated with the patient’s disease, even if the patient was not initially genetically diagnosed.

The other authors of this study at Stanford University are clinical data scientists Dianna Fisk, PhD. Graduate Student Tanner Jensen; Jonathan Bernstein, MD, PhD, Professor of Pediatrics. Dr. Jeffrey Cristol, a clinical exercise physiologist. Software engineer Karen Dalton; Genetic counselor Megan Grove; Maura Ruzhnikov, MD, clinical assistant professor of neurology and neuroscience. Elizabeth Spiteri, Ph.D. in Medicine, Associate Professor of Pathology. Doctor of Medicine Catherine Zion, a pediatric intern.

Researchers at Google, the University of California, Santa Cruz, Oxford Nanopore Technology, and Baylor College of Medicine also contributed to this study.

This study was supported by Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Google, and NVIDIA.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://med.stanford.edu/news/all-news/2022/01/dna-sequencing-technique.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos