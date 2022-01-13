Google takes over Apple through iMessage’s “lock-in”: that’s why





Google is blaming Apple in the trapped world of iMessage. Hiroshi Lockheimer, Google’s Senior Vice President of Android, has released a series of tweets calling on Apple for strategies with iMessage. His comments came after a report by The Wall Street Journal (WSJ), which emphasized the strong participation of teens in Team iMessage in the United States. More importantly, people who leave the blue text world of Apple iMessage for Android are often banished and embarrassed. And Google decided to take a moment to call on Apple’s walled garden approach to messaging.

In addition, Google’s unique approach to messaging is in stark contrast as it seeks to push Rich Communication Services (RCS) with its own messaging app for Android. For those who don’t know, RCS is a next-generation messaging standard and protocol designed to replace SMS and MMS. Let’s see what the controversy is.

WSJ report

This report emphasizes that teens and college students in the United States are enthusiastic about the iPhone. Also, anyone who goes outside the sacred blue bubble is banished or looked down upon. In the Apples Messages app, when someone is sending a message to another iPhone user, those messages are all displayed in blue. However, if someone chats with an Android user via regular SMS, the message will be displayed in green.

Like WhatsApp, iMessage allows users to create groups. Also, when non-iPhone users send messages to these groups, their groups will appear green in the blue ocean. According to the WSJ, Apples iMessage has helped solidify the iPhone’s dominance among young US smartphone users.

The report also cites a letter from an Apple executive on why publishing iMessage to Android users is a bad idea. These were revealed in the Apple vs Epic Games proceedings. Craig Federighi, Apples Chief Software Executive, wrote in an email in 2013 that if you allow iMessage on Android, you only need to remove it. [an] The obstacles to the iPhone family giving children Android phones, and that ultimately hurt Apple.

It also quotes former Apple engineer Justin Santamaria, who explained that the blue bubble was just to distinguish iMessage from other types of messages when it was first published. He also emphasized that the idea was not to leave the user trapped in an Apple device when it was first invented.

But over the years, iMessage has evolved into more than just blue and green bubbles. Apple has added features such as Memoji, Animoji, Games, replying to messages, and responding to emoji. All of these are for iPhone users and iMessage only. Memoji can be shared via other apps such as WhatsApp, but most of iMessage’s features are off-limits to non-Apple users. In addition, iMessage is end-to-end encrypted between users. This is a security feature that is clearly not extended to non-iMessage on the device.

Google comments

Hiroshi Lockheimer, also quoted in the WSJ article, issued a thread calling on Apple for a locked-in strategy. He said iMessage shouldn’t benefit from bullying. Text messages should connect us and there is a solution. Let’s fix this as an industry.

He also calls this a documented strategy, and Apple’s use of peer pressure and bullying as a way to sell its products has humanity and fairness as a core part of marketing. He added that it is dishonest for the company and that there are standards to correct this.

I didn’t ask Apple to make iMessage available on Android. We asked Apple to support the latest messaging (RCS) industry standards with iMessage, just as we support older SMS / MMS standards.

Hiroshi Rockheimer (@lockheimer) January 10, 2022

By not incorporating RCS, Apple is squeezing the industry, squeezing the user experience of its customers as well as Android users.

Hiroshi Rockheimer (@lockheimer) January 10, 2022

Android SVP has revealed that Google is not asking Apple to make iMessage available on Android. Instead, we want to support the latest iMessage messaging (RCS) industry standards, just as iPhone makers support older SMS / MMS standards.

Lockheimer also explained that this is important because phone number-based messaging is ultimately user-dependent. If you want to contact someone but don’t know if that person is using the app xy or z, you can be confident that sending text (SMS) will work. This is because it is standard and is basically supported on all mobile devices. He writes that Apple supported SMS in the first place, probably because of that.

He added that the new RCS standard is an evolution of SMS and has many of the rich features Apple already has in iMessage. There are functions such as an input indicator for opening confirmation, and groups will appear soon.

By not incorporating RCS, Apple is restraining the industry and not only the user experience of Android users, but also the user experience of its customers, and is pleased to be able to work with Apple to achieve RCS interoperability. I added.

What is RCS? Where can I use it on Android?

Google is trying to refocus on RCS, but keep in mind that these features have been around for some time. In November 2020, Google announced the global completion of the RCS standard deployment of messaging apps on Android. In India, an RCS-rich version of the messaging app was launched in 2019.

Think of RCS as transforming a boring SMS app into something rich like WhatsApp or Telegram. But here it is linked to your phone number and operator.

The Android messaging app that supports RCS has many more features. This includes features such as sharing high-quality videos and photos, chatting over Wi-Fi or data, reading message confirmations, group chats, and responding to messages with emoji. Please note that these chats need to be turned on. Android messaging app features.

Google also announced that it will roll out end-to-end encryption for messaging apps in November 2020. However, it was first deployed in beta for the app and continued to be more widely deployed until 2021. End-to-end encryption is also provided by WhatsApp, Signal, and third parties cannot read or access the message, ensuring secure messaging. However, at this time, this only works if both parties have the messaging app and chat feature turned on on Android.

Why is Google refocusing on RCS?

The timing is definitely interesting. There has been a lot of scrutiny of Apple and its walled garden approach, especially since the Epic Games proceedings. iMessage is certainly one of the leading apps that hasn’t yet achieved a cross-platform look. Apple has long been criticized for the approach it took. By the way, Apple allowed users from other devices to use the link to join FaceTime calls, which wasn’t possible before.

However, Google has its own check history for messaging apps. In the past, we’ve tried to succeed with internet-based messaging apps such as GTalk (original version) Allo (released in 2016, shut down in 2019), Hangouts, and Buzz.

The list of Google’s attempts in the messaging apps sector is very long. And while Google is currently focusing on RCS, it hasn’t seen the success ApplesiMessage has experienced. To be sure, iMessage doesn’t have the loyalty that has inspired teenage users in the United States. Meanwhile, Android users in India, one of the largest markets for operating systems, are highly dependent on WhatsApp, and other apps such as Telegram and Signal are similarly attracting attention.

There is no doubt that the adoption of the RCS standard by Apple could certainly increase the popularity of traditional messaging apps. And the Google messaging app on Android will benefit. But so are users.

