Here’s what you can do with RCS and Google Messages and why it’s worth trying:





Simple SMS text messages are by no means perfect, but adaptation of the RCS standard means that you can do pretty neat things with Google messages that you haven’t been able to do for a very long time. Learn tips and tricks to get the most out of RCS messaging.

What is RCS messaging?

RCS stands for Rich Communications Services, a standard used by Google to provide messaging services that can do much more than standard text. For example, with Google Messages RCS, you don’t have to worry about character limits or sending photos of totally terrible quality.

Think of RCS messaging as a “smart” text message. Of course, Apple already has iMessage for the iPhone. It incorporates different protocols to enhance messaging between users. Unfortunately, for the time being, only Android users will be able to use RCS messaging with each other. This means that when iPhone users send text to Android users, the timed out SMS messaging protocol will be used.

Since Google adopted RCS for Android in 2016, many carriers have joined to support the standard along with SMS services. This means that you are likely to find another Android user using the RCS standard on your device. The only SMS text messages use the mobile operator’s network, but RCS messaging is done over WiFi or mobile data, so it sends larger files and receives information and media than SMS. can do.

How to use RCS on Android

You must enable RCS messaging in your Google Messages settings before you can take advantage of all the features that RCS messaging offers. Here’s how to do this:

Open the Google Messages app on your Android device. Tap the 3-dot menu at the top right of the screen.In the menu that appears[設定]Tap. Tap the chat function.[チャット機能を有効にする]Look for the setting and switch it on. What Google Messages Can Do With RCS Enable / Disable Read Confirmation

I think you are familiar with the opening confirmation. Apps such as Telegram and WhatsApp can use this tool to improve people’s communication a bit and help them stay on the same page. Google Messages also allows you to turn on read confirmation so your friends and family can know that you’ve seen the message.

Of course, this is entirely up to you. Personally, I don’t like people who know when they read the message. If so, here’s how to enable it:

Open the Google Messages app on your Android device. Tap the 3-dot menu at the top right of the screen.In the menu that appears[設定]Tap. Tap the chat function.[開封確認の送信]Find and switch it on and off according to your preference.

From now on, another Android user using Google Messages will send the message and at a glance you will know that you sent it.

Enables / disables the Google message input indicator

In my opinion, one of the features that is more often useful and can be used instead of read confirmation is the input of an indicator. The input indicator appears in the form of three small dots at the bottom left of the chat window. This indicator tells you that someone else is typing something to send you the way.

When you enable this feature, keep in mind that you are enabling it for others. Once entered, other users of Google Messages will recognize that you are replying immediately.

Here’s how to turn on the typing indicator:

Open the Google Messages app on your Android device. Tap the 3-dot menu at the top right of the screen,[設定]Tap. Tap the chat function.[入力インジケーターを表示]Tap to turn it on and off. End-to-end encryption and “business messaging”

RCS also allows end-to-end encryption. This is a security process that guarantees that the message is business only. This was unacceptable for the simplicity of SMS. End-to-end encryption is becoming a staple of messaging services, with apps like Telegram at the top of the security list.

In addition, the RCS standard paves the way for easier communication with businesses through “business messaging.” Business messaging is a tool that allows customers to interact with their business via RCS messages at their own pace without being put on hold. For example, airlines can send boarding passes directly in a message without redirecting to download.

Group chat with RCS messaging

The nice thing about using the RCS standard is that group chat makes a few things easier. For example, in an SMS text message, to end a group chat, the chat creator must suggest creating a new chat without you. RCS allows you to end a group chat without changing your chat settings. You can also join an existing group chat without creating a new group chat.

What you can do with smart replies to Google messages, Google Assistant suggestions, and suggested actions

Another great feature of Google Messages is to make smart replies with suggestions, whether from the Google Assistant or for specific actions such as attaching photos or sharing your location.

Smart replies are useful when you need to check a message, answer it easily, or let someone know you’re busy. These come out based on what others in the chat are saying. For example, if someone asks, “How are you?” Google Messages may suggest “Are you sure?” Or something along those lines.

The behavior of the recommended actions is slightly different. These suggestions are based on what you send to someone. When you say “just got home,” Google Messages suggests sharing your location. It’s a great tool, but it’s often very useful because it’s easy to forget about your location sharing feature.

As far as the Google Assistant suggestion is concerned, there may be hits or mistakes. The idea is that if you mention a restaurant or place, the Google Assistant may suggest it in the form of a link to Google Maps or a website. Tap a suggestion to send the link to the person who is sending the message at that time.

Here’s how to enable all three:

Open Google Messages on your Android device. Find the 3-dot menu at the top of the screen, tap it, and[設定]Tap. Find the suggestion and tap it. All three of the above suggestions are here and can be switched individually. Toggles between assistant suggestions, smart replies, or suggested actions, depending on the action you want to enable.Use additional features in chat

Smart suggestions are great, but sometimes they don’t work the way you want. If not, don’t worry. You can manually send what you want to suggest in a Google message by pressing the plus icon next to the chat text window.

Tap the plus icon to open a new window with many options for submitting content. You can send GIFs, stickers, files, contacts and more. You can also use the Google Assistant to submit restaurant and movie suggestions.

Using Google messages through a web client

Another feature that Google Messages takes advantage of is allowing users to view, compose, and send messages through the web client. Many other messaging apps do this, and to be honest, it’s a great feature. For those of us who tend to use PCs often, making messages available on Chromebooks or PCs is welcome.

You can find the web client here. After visiting this website, open Google Messages on your Android device and tap the three-dot menu at the top right of the screen to[デバイスのペアリング]Click. Tap the QR code scanner button and point your mobile phone at the computer screen. In about 2 seconds, all messages will be displayed on your computer, making it easy for anyone to send a message.

The best way to learn how to use these features is to mess with them. This applies to Google messages in general. With the new RCS feature, chatting with friends and family is more fun and a little more convenient than sending SMS texts exactly.

