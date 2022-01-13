Add a STAT report to Google Sheets using an app script





The author’s views are entirely his or her own (except for the unlikely events of hypnosis) and do not always reflect Moz’s views.

The MacMillan Search team has created a lot of value by combining automated STAT reports with Google Sheets. From adding ranking details to the output of other tools to providing the content team with the latest People Also Ask reports, the end result provides standard output that can be easily integrated with manual and spreadsheets. ..

Why did you create this script?

STAT’s rich keyword ranking details are very helpful for corporate SEOs to understand both macro and micro details of rankings. Google Sheets is one of the most popular cloud-based spreadsheet platforms and can be easily shared between teams and organizations. Therefore, SEO uses both of these tools on a regular basis when analyzing keyword data.

Nevertheless, there are limited documentation on how to integrate STAT into Google Sheets. I wrote my own script to address this gap.

It has proven useful for several reasons.

Not everyone likes CSV. Leverage STAT reports to provide direction to clients. It’s not important for everyone to have to download the CSV and open it weekly. You can use this script to set up a weekly ticket with a link to your spreadsheet and check the output on a regular basis.

It saved us time: SEO is a marathon, not a sprint. As we identify opportunities, we are in the process of reviewing the reports on a regular basis. A weekly ticketing approach to review the spreadsheet will reduce the time for each task and add up this saved time during the engagement process.

Cleaner output: You can use Vlookups, Uniques, etc. to create a summary page of this information to emphasize what your clients and readers care about. You can also integrate this information with other data sources.

Create automation without the API: Performing automation correctly can save you time. Using this script with a trigger opens the door to automation.

How to implement this script 1) Create a report with STAT

The STAT Knowledge Base has excellent resources for reporting. Only the name of the report and the recipient’s email are specifically described.

naming

Naming the report is not as important as keeping the report clear and concise. This makes scaling to other projects that use similar reports cleaner and easier. Also, use this report name as one of the variables in the script.

We also recommend that you enclose the company or project name in parentheses at the end of the report name (for example, MacMillanSearch). This makes it easier to find the report by email.

Recipient’s email

It’s important to use Gmail-enabled email for the account that creates the sheet. In this way, Google can easily get the app script to extract the CSV from the email.

Scheduling

For our clients, the weekly data is detailed enough to find trends, but not so much noise to ignore. For reports with limited variability (eg People Also Ask), monthly may be sufficient.

timing

Immediately after creating the script[このレポートをすぐに実行する]Select to verify that the report works. In this way, you’re ready to set the trigger and stream the data.

The remaining settings are specific to the details required for the report.

2) Create a Google spreadsheet and add a script

Create a new sheet in Google Drive with the account associated with the report recipient’s email. Then you’re ready to add the script.

1. Menu[ツール]and,[<>スクリプトエディター]Choose

2. Paste the following script into the script editor.

3. To work with the data, you need to make some edits.

var COMPANY_NAME has been updated to the company or project name used when creating the STAT report

var REPORT_NAME has been updated to the name of the report minus the company name and parentheses

varSHEET_NAME has been updated to the name of the spreadsheet sheet

4. Save the script and refresh the sheet to verify that the script works.[手動更新]Once the menu is loaded[キーワードのインポート]Choose.

5. When you do this for the first time,[認証が必要]A pop-up will appear.

[続行]Select and follow the steps under the menu[キーワードのインポート]Select again.

The spreadsheet will now be filled with all the CSV details.

3) Trigger to automate population

It’s very easy to set up this sheet so that it updates automatically when the report is output, using Apps Script Triggers. To set the trigger:

1. Return to the script editor

2. Select the alarm icon trigger

3.[トリガーの追加]Choose

4. Select the function importKws

5. Select an event source Time driven

6. Select the type of time-based trigger. Weekly timers for weekly reports, monthly timers for monthly reports, and so on.

7. In our time zone, reports usually come out late on Sunday, so choose early on Monday morning.

8. 8.[保存]Click

The results are a spreadsheet that is updated regularly and is populated by an emailed STAT report.

We’ve found many uses for this script wherever we reference ranks. Also, project implementation can be time consuming, so you can provide current ranking information without using the API.

I also wanted to know how you would take advantage of it. If you find the script useful, please contact us on LinkedIn and let us know what the script is for.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://moz.com/blog/add-stat-reports-to-google-sheets The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos