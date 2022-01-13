Stanford introduces a 7-day quarantine period





Students isolated to COVID-19 are negative on rapid antigen test and can be removed after 7 days if symptoms are mild or absent.

The updated guidance applies to students who are fully vaccinated, mild or asymptomatic, have no fever for 48 hours without medication, and have a negative COVID-19 rapid test result after day 7 of the quarantine period. .. Many students who are currently isolated received guidance updated at noon on Wednesday, just before Farr shared the update with the community.

Updated guidance was given in the midst of a surge in COVID-19 cases on campus, and Stanford ran out of isolated housing on campus. Some of the currently isolated students have been moved to off-campus apartments, while others have been instructed to stay in the dormitory and use the designated COVID-19 bathroom.

A seven-day isolation period, longer than the general public guidance for Santa Clara County and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), was developed by public health experts in consultation with the Santa Clara County Public Health Authority. Farr wrote, paying particular attention to the living conditions of our campus collective for students.

The Santa Clara County Public Health Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the development of Stanford policy.

The university also shared options for students to access rapid tests on their own, starting January 13. Most students who receive meals delivered from ResidentialandDining Enterprises (R & DE) take a quick test on meal delivery. Students isolated on campus who receive food delivery from UberEats or do not receive food delivery from either entity can take a quick test from the EVGR-B Room 141 Color Test Pickup Site. increase. Off-campus quarantine students who check in to quarantine housing before January 13th will be subject to a rapid delivery test, and students entering quarantine after January 13th will be tested upon arrival.

Connor Overhauser 25, Frosch on the sixth day of quarantine, told Daily that he was concerned about the accuracy of the new guidance and negative test results. However, Overhauser added that he was very ecstatic to go out and meet his friends. [he] I haven’t seen it before winter vacation.

Like Oberhauser, Daniel Goldberg 25 expressed health safety concerns about the new protocol, but said he was pleased to leave the quarantine. Goldberg, who may leave the quarantine home tonight due to the updated protocol, said the quarantine was bad and added that he couldn’t zoom in here because WiFi didn’t work well.

Goldberg isn’t the only experience he has. Recently, several students shared their isolated experiences with The Daily and reported issues ranging from academic turmoil to lack of clear guidance from the university.

