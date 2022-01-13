Shark Tank investor Kevin O’Leary compares volatile crypto market with Google, Microsoft and Amazon





Shark Tank investor Kevin O’Leary says he sees cryptocurrencies as a viable investment class, despite the recent market-shaking sales.

In a new interview with Yahoo Finance Live, OLeary compares Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) investments to the early days of some of the world’s leading tech companies that experienced volatile price fluctuations before becoming industry leaders. increase.

When asked what he thinks the biggest opportunity for investors is 2022, Shark Tank star said:

“What I found really interesting in the last 24 months was encryption and blockchain technology, tokens and NFTs. [non-fungible tokens]..

You have to make an alternative decision about this, and this is very difficult for many institutions … and many of them have not started their journey to cryptocurrencies …

This is a way to wrap my head around and I think it helps investors think this way. If you’re investing in Microsoft, Google, Amazon, and many of these other platforms, what are your core investments?

Google is software. Bitcoin is not a coin. It’s actually software. Blockchain is software …

So the real decision is whether you are willing to invest in software to be an equity productivity tool like Google, why not invest in software like Ethereum? That’s because we offer services that are used all over the world. “

O’Leary then presents a strategy for how to overcome the disruption of investment options in the early digital asset space by sticking to the allocated portion of the entire portfolio.

“The question is which coin, which token, which blockchain? For that, I apply the same decentralization rules that I apply to stocks and bonds.

5% or less in one position. 20% or less for the entire sector.

I’m almost 20% cryptocurrency nowhere. The operating company exceeded 10.7%. “

Macro investors say he accepts the extreme volatility of crypto, reminding people that they often saw sharp price volatility before Amazon gained market power.

“I have a lot of positions. I’m going to make the decision there that this is even more volatile than tech equity, and that’s certainly the case. Bitcoin is off to the worst start. [to a year] So far.

But just as you need to get used to Amazon, you need to get used to it. Amazon makes these 30% to 50% fixes. The same is true for Bitcoin. “

At the time of writing, Bitcoin has risen to just $ 42,682, while its second crypto asset, Ethereum, has risen 4.67% to $ 3,236.

