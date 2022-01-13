



Earlier this week, Metal Internet severely killed three people, including his ex-wife who abused him, and laughed a bit at the death of former real estate tycoon Robert Durst, who had lived in Lamb for decades. Fred Durst, the frontman of Limp Bizkit. Several confused people used social networks to mourn the death of the man who sang “Nookie,” but most ironically, enjoyed the similarities between the names of the two often cursed public figures. I was there.

I’m trying to understand why Limp Bizkit is trending …

Answer: Robert (re: not Fred) Dust has died.

My faith in people is waning. — Chris Thomasson – KIII Sports (@ ChrisThomasson7) January 10, 2022

The Limp Bizkit man was 78 years old and spent an hour thinking he was a side hustle as a real estate tycoon — Kate Willett (@katewillett) January 10, 2022

I was shocked to hear about Robert Dust’s death. Limp Bizkit wasn’t my tea, but it’s hard to discuss their impact on music. — Tommy Vietor (@ TVietor08) January 10, 2022

But those who just confused the two dusters who aren’t family members with each other may be forgiven: Google is the most popular search engine in the English-speaking world and isn’t even worth comparing. Robert says he is Fred’s father.

Please see for yourself. Just type “freddurstdad” in Google and you’ll see something like this:

To add to the turmoil, the latest Limp Bizkit single released last summer is called “Dad Vibes”. And when the band made their live debut, Durst wore a very dad-like outfit (pictured above) and a gray wig that brought him closer to 78-year-old Robert.

Surprisingly, the Associated Press made a similar mistake in 2015 when Robert Dust was finally tracked and arrested in New Orleans. An arrest warrant was issued to the frontman of the former Limp Bizkit. ”

The lesson of the story is this: Never trust the internet. And never trust the dust.

Thanks to Patrick Teal, Headphone Cho for MetalSucksTikTok, for this tip!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.metalsucks.net/2022/01/12/google-says-fred-durst-is-robert-dursts-son/

