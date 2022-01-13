Music app AmpMe cuts prices after being accused of being an App Store scammer – TechCrunch





Almost at the same time Apple was touting the App Store’s significant revenue growth this week, developer and App Store critic Kosta Eleftheriou turned out to look like another invisible App Store scammer. I made it clear. Eleftheriou recorded revenue on Twitter for a music sync app called AmpMe. The app claims to increase the volume of music by syncing music between friends’ phones, Bluetooth speakers, computer speakers and other devices. He discovered that AmpMe was charging an incredible $ 10 a week for this basic service, which was advertised on the App Store as a fake review.

The AmpMe iOS app doesn’t require a subscription to use some of its features, but if you want to sync your music with other devices, you do. This is the main reason why users first downloaded the app.

Eleftheriou said the price of this offering was what he called “ridiculous $ 10 a week.” Like most in-app subscriptions, your subscription will automatically renew. Apple also makes it easy to sign up and keep your subscription, but you can only cancel your subscription from the Subscriptions section of your account page, which you can access from the App Store or the Settings app on your iPhone. It cannot be canceled inside the app itself.

AmpMe wasn’t trying to fool users at least about its pricing. The sign-up page stated that a free trial would be offered for just three days, followed by a $ 9.99 weekly subscription.

However, the app’s violation of App Store rules was a way to market the app to potential customers.

AmpMe bought a bunch of fake reviews, as evidenced by the large slate of five-star ratings associated with nonsensical names. These names (for example, NicoteVidelerqhjgd and ElcieZapaterbpmtl) seemed to have someone crushed a button on the keyboard. However, the reviewers should have left positive feedback, such as “Like it!”. Or “very convenient” or “no other music app needed!”

(Interestingly, these same reviewers also left 5 star reviews on other apps, all on the same day! That’s suspicious!)

Notice that this group of exactly the same reviewers left a five-star review, all shining on the same day, in another unrelated app.

The problem is widespread. pic.twitter.com/y9b9c1C5iE

— Kosta Eleftheriou (@keleftheriou) January 12, 2022

With fake reviews, the app’s overall rating on the App Store is 4.3 stars, which makes it look like a legitimate and useful music sync tool. Meanwhile, the actual reviews that legitimate App Store customers complained about exorbitant pricing, basic features, or obvious fake reviews were drowned by spam.

Apple hasn’t taken action on this seemingly marketable app for years. To make matters worse, Eleftheriou pointed out that he had advertised several times through the App Store’s editorial collection.

The conclusion he draws is that not only is Apple neglecting to hunt down App Store scammers, but it may actually be discouraged from doing so due to the revenue potential of fraudulent apps. is. (The only other possible conclusion here is that Apple is just inadequate when it comes to keeping the App Store safe for consumers … again, it doesn’t look good.)

Eleftheriou quotes Appfigures data as saying that AmpMe earned $ 13 million in lifetime revenue on the App Store after Apple’s cuts.

Another company is raising this number even higher. Apptopia told TechCrunch that the app has earned $ 16 million since it began monetizing through in-app purchases in October 2018. Of that, $ 15.5 million came from the App Store and another $ 500,000 from Google Play. The majority (or 75%) of in-app purchase revenue comes from US consumers. To date, AmpMe has had 33.5 million lifetime installations, 38% of which are from the United States.

In an answer provided to TechCrunch, AmpMe disputed some of the claims made.

According to the company, users don’t pay $ 520 a year. This is a $ 10 per week subscription if the user continues the subscription. Instead, AmpMe states that the average annual subscription revenue for all paid users is about $ 75. This indicates that the user is using a free trial and has canceled the subscription after some time. AmpMe also said internally that it strengthened its belief that pricing was transparent and the opt-out procedure was easy.

However, the company didn’t have a good answer as to why the App Store list was filled with fake reviews, and instead chose to hold an anonymous third party accountable.

“For years, like most start-ups, we’ve hired external consultants to help optimize marketing and app stores. More monitoring is needed, and that’s what we do. That’s what we’re working on right now, “said a statement sent by an unnamed AmpMe representative. (They signed an email called “The Amp Me Team”.)

In response to this recent feedback, the company said it will release a new version of the lower-priced app.

“We are always in compliance with Apple’s subscription guidelines and are continually working to meet Apple’s high standards,” the email read. “We also respect and respect community feedback, so new versions of low-priced apps have already been submitted to the App Store for review.”

That version was subsequently released, reducing weekly subscriptions from $ 9.99 to $ 4.99.

Today, Eleftheriou says that manual cleanup of fake reviews seems to be underway.

At 11:00 am on Monday, he recorded that the app had 54,080 reviews. By 9 pm on Tuesday, the number of app reviews dropped to 53,028 after AmpMe saw some pretty bad news. By 7am on Wednesday, the number of reviews had dropped to 50,693 again. However, it does not have a significant impact on the overall rating of the app. This is a review submitted by a fake App Store user, rather than a review that has a 5-star rating on the app but doesn’t show the review text or the name of the reviewer. It may be due to something. In short, the cleanup process obscures the app’s purchase of fake reviews.

Also perhaps interesting is AmpMe CEO Martin-Luc Archambault, a Canadian tech entrepreneur. The adware converted to his Wajam software was previously investigated by the Canadian Privacy Commissioner (OPC) office and found to violate Canada’s Internet privacy law by collecting user data without consent. did. The report at the time also claimed to have used several methods to circumvent detection by antivirus software. When OPC released its findings, Archambault claimed that the Canadian user data in question had been destroyed and Wajam had sold its assets to a Chinese company. According to OPC reports, adware was installed millions of times during its lifetime.

In other words, this doesn’t sound like someone who opposes buying some fake reviews!

AmpMe has not responded to follow-up questions other than the original statement, and Apple has not responded to requests for comment.

Previously, AmpMe raised $ 10 million in VC funding for each Crunchbase data.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techcrunch.com/2022/01/12/music-app-ampme-lowers-pricing-after-accused-of-being-an-app-store-scammer/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

