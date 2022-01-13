Google and Microsoft startup accelerator programs take the next step





Technology companies Google and Microsoft continue to support emerging entrepreneurs on their business journeys, so they have made new developments in their respective startup accelerator programs in the region.

Google, the world’s largest internet company, said it chose 11 startups for its third Google for Start-ups Accelerator Middle East and North Africa event.

The choices were based on the willingness to use machine learning to solve business challenges, as well as the problems they are trying to solve and how the product brings value to the user.

Google Startup Accelerator

“I’m excited to be able to apply all the lessons from now on. [event] Salim Avid, regional leader in the Googourna developer ecosystem, said Wednesday.

United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia have the largest number of start-ups in the cohort, three each. There were two each in Jordan and Egypt, and one in Tunisia. Of the total, five are led or co-founded by women.

The UAE’s third cohort of Google programs will be represented by the mental health platform MindTales, the digital freight service PalletPal, and the staycation planner Trippal.

Saudi Arabia has a delivery service Jumlati, a quick commerce platform Omniful, and a confectionery market Qawafel.

Tourism service Sawwah and mother’s community platform 360Moms come from Jordan, and education provider Orcas and food ordering service Zyda represented Egypt. Telemedicine app Sghar Toon is from Tunisia.

Google’s Accelerator Initiative runs online from this week to the end of March. Selected start-ups will be guided by key technologies and will connect with venture capital funds.

In its second cohort last July, Google selected 12 start-ups from 6 countries. Start-ups represented seven different sectors.

Last month, Alphabet-owned internet company charity, Google.org, aimed to equip women, people with disabilities and refugees in the Mena region with the digital skills they need to run their businesses and improve their careers. Announced a $ 1.3 million fund. chance.

Meanwhile, Microsoft has partnered with Abu Dhabi Investment Office to conclude its first cohort of GrowthX accelerator programs with an online graduation event.

Microsoft GrowthX Accelerator

Microsoft said Wednesday that 15 start-ups from the initiative provided breakthrough solutions to meet the challenges and requirements of corporate customers.

These include Poltio, Getbee, Gener8, Spitch, Barakatech, Hi55, Nymcard, Nexdegree, Udentify, Fero.ai, Ubrantz, Oplog, Artiwise, B2Brain and AlphaSense.

Mohammed Ali al-Shorafah, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Bureau of Economic Development, puts the necessary resources behind our ambition to empower entrepreneurs as part of Abu Dhabi’s efforts to support the private sector. He said he was doing it.

Adio has partnered with Microsoft on GrowthX Accelerator to help innovators find a starting point for their ideas to embark on. The solutions and technologies created by the first cohort will accelerate innovation and have greater impact.

In the cohort, Microsoft has partnered with Etihad Airways, Unilever, Flow, Akbank, KPMG, IKEA, Accenture, EY, Stanton Chase, Stripe, LinkedIn and GitHub.

“It was exciting and inspiring to witness the passion, ingenuity and ambitious motivation of B2B startups by leveraging technology, embracing mentorship and gaining market access.” Roberto Croci, Managing Director of Microsoft for Start-ups in the Middle, said. East and Africa said.

Our program has grown over the last year thanks to 22 talented start-ups who joined us from across the region in the first two cohorts and hundreds of mentors who contributed to the success of this program.

Salim Abid, Regional Leader of Google Mena’s Developer Ecosystem

“We continue to make the region a prosperous environment that leads the world in innovation and entrepreneurship.

The United Arab Emirates has become a hotbed for start-ups thanks to its abundant venture capital, transparent policies, technological infrastructure and government initiatives.

According to data platform Magnitt, Mena start-ups raised $ 1.2 billion in the first half of 2021, up 64% from the previous year, with the UAE leading the transaction and accounting for 61% of total investment. ..

In the third quarter of 2021, the capital raised by Mena-based start-ups was the second highest quarterly funding recorded in the regional ecosystem following the last three months. ..

According to Magnit, Saudi Arabia will lead the Mena region in new venture capital transactions by September 2021, and Saudi start-ups will secure 769 million rials ($ 205 million) from 91 transactions. Did. ..

The United Arab Emirates also collected 91 transactions during the same period, compared to 96 in Egypt. Start-ups in the Mena region announced 23 exits at the end of the third quarter.

Alphabet, the parent company of Microsoft and Google, is one of only six companies in the world with a market capitalization of $ 1 trillion.

Updated: January 13, 2022 3:30 am

