Family Offices in Asia: New Drives for Impact and Innovation-Finance and Banking





In recent years, family offices around the world have become increasingly active and sophisticated in investing in innovative objectives. Various interesting trends are emerging, but it is predicted that two will be prominent after 2022.

The first is the dissemination of influence and sustainability innovation. Entrepreneurs are increasingly investing in creating sustainable solutions to everyday problems. Since they are capital intensive, the pace of change will, to some extent, depend on the size of the capital available.

The second is the rapid growth of “New Money” family offices and the latest generation of legacy family offices, which aim to make a difference through influential investments in the area of ​​sustainability.

From economic profit to impact investing

The growing popularity of venture capital investment in the mid-1980s created a highly tax-effective investment structure that incorporates entities such as limited partnership funds. These are structures designed to achieve a high internal rate of return (“IRR”) with the aim of having a relatively short life by design. However, focusing on the IRR does not exactly match investors who aim to impact society or achieve the triple bottom line (profit, people, planets).

From a broader perspective, the closer you are to the source of capital, the greater your emotional investment. Therefore, the Family Office is in a good position to make a difference. It has been observed that family offices are gradually shifting from the creation and protection of wealth to the philanthropy they advocate. The decision to invest directly as a lead in a centralized fund such as a Syndicate or Environmental Technologies Fund (“ETF”) may depend on the internal infrastructure of the family office and its ability to perform due diligence. Make a direct investment.

Whether the family office invests directly or through a centralized fund, we believe that capital can unleash the rapid growth of the sector and make a big difference. Nothing is more true than the developing markets of Southeast Asia, where huge wealth is concentrated in the hands of a small number of strong business families. In Indonesia, Southeast Asia’s largest economy, private assets have funded and produced the largest and most prominent technology businesses such as Gojek, Tokopedia and Traveloka. It has played a vital role in shaping the technological landscape of the country.

10 years of purpose

“We are born out of 10 years of convenience and are moving towards a 10 year goal,” said Stephane Kurgan, current venture partner at Index Ventures and former Chief Operating Officer of King.com. The next decade will be the time when the United States will see the largest generation of wealth transfer in history. This view has been confirmed by industry leaders such as John Seeg, Managing Director of BlackRock Private Equity Partners and Global Head of Strategy and Investor Relations.

In addition, the next generation of investors is more connected with existing generations of entrepreneurs. This view is supported by the findings of the 2019 Report of the Global Impact Investing Network on Impact Investing Market Sizing. The report states that the impact investing sector has doubled in the last two years and will continue to grow. From a private capital perspective, in the 2019 Global Family Office Report, more than 25% of family foundations are actively committed to sustainable investment, with climate change, clean water and health issues as key concerns. I found out that there is. All of these statistics suggest a continuous increase in investment in family offices for sustainable purposes that benefits the world as a whole.

Chaos background

During the global financial crisis of 2008-2013, economies around the world fell free and countless individuals lost their jobs and homes. But in the dark, we witnessed the emergence of FinTech. It thrived on the current turmoil, the availability of highly skilled individuals, and the obvious flaws in the banking and financial services sectors. Twelve years later, FinTech start-ups dominated the financial services industry, many of which became popular names. For example, Ant, Revolut, Wise, Raisin, Klarna, Grab Pay, Starling Bank. These companies have revolutionized the traditional banking sector and restructured the way they do business, especially in developing markets such as Indonesia and Myanmar and markets with a shortage of banks.

Therefore, it is reasonable to assume that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic turmoil will have similar, if not larger, levels of turmoil across different sectors. However, compared to 2008, innovations introduced to the market after this year are much more likely to have impact and sustainability woven into their core. In addition, as a study by fintech company Kantox shows, the total investment offered to fintech companies has increased dramatically from just under $ 1 billion in 2008 to an estimated $ 35 billion in 2018. .. Influential entrepreneurs are expected to receive an unprecedented amount of capital from private investors to fund their efforts.

Today we are at an inflection. Innovations centered on impact and sustainability are evolving at an alarming rate, requiring highly tuned capital to reach their full potential. We believe that the Family Office can play a vital role in driving the growth of sustainable innovation.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject. Expert advice should be sought for certain situations.

