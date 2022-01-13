When Constraints — Innovation | CIO





What do you think is the CIO staying up late these days?

The CIO says it is currently working under many constraints. Everyone is required to do more with less effort. Innovation under these constraints is essential. Successful CIOs realize that this is not a bad thing. In fact, constrained environments are often a source of innovation because they help drive creative solutions. IT departments should not be overlooked when finding solutions that drive more business value.

Give an example when a constraint yields a creative solution

Seagate’s storage platform as a service is a recent example. Seagate Technology is a world leader in mass data storage. Due to the challenges of internal data storage, we had to come up with creative solutions. It started with a data problem. Like many organizations, we have moved much of our data to the public cloud. Since then, I have continued to face challenges due to the way the public cloud is designed. We wanted to be able to make more use of our data so that we didn’t have to spend a lot of money on output and API fees. However, data-related costs have begun to rise.

Rising data costs are not a friend of the CIO

Correct — I wanted complete control over the data platform. Seagate’s high-capacity drives power the storage provided by the public cloud with a very favorable TCO. So I decided to build my own cloud service platform for my data. While we were building it, I kept hearing from the CIO who was experiencing the exact same problem. From time to time, they felt that their company’s data wasn’t really theirs. They wanted a predictable and simple cloud economics. They didn’t want a surprising bill as the company expanded. So they were intrigued. Some asked me, “How can you leverage your innovation and experience in our organization?” At that time, we decided to make LyveCloud, a storage solution as an always-on service, available to other companies at the edge of the network near where the data was created.

Last year, we launched LyveCloud. Shortly thereafter, he announced a deal with Zoom, giving customers the option to store meetings on this platform.

What does it mean for businesses to have easy access to their data?

This directly means that this data will be available. This increases business value such as profit, customer retention and brand reputation. This means that your data is always available and always available when you need it. Wait hours for this data to work. Lyve Cloud said it’s available near where business data is created. Accessibility to data can be important for compliance reasons when data governance, protection, and privacy are paramount. This is because of the GDPR law, for example in Europe.

Business leaders may underestimate the role that IT organizations play in strategically leveraging the wealth of data that belongs to them. Data is power. Previously, it was limited by computing power and storage capacity. Now we are limited by our imagination. I don’t know what new business insights tomorrow’s algorithms will find in yesterday’s data. Access to data is the access to today’s business currencies made possible by solutions such as the data-centric cloud.

What is a data-centric cloud?

When CIOs and business leaders were thinking about the cloud, they weren’t thinking about where the cloud was. They sent the data over a wire and stored it somewhere. This is no longer the case. Enterprises want to know where the cloud is.

Is it near the data source? Do you meet compliance requirements? Do you know the cost of storing and accessing data? Can I carry my data with me?

The data-centric cloud addresses these concerns and provides a clear picture of where the data is, how the data meets compliance, the TCO outlook, and the complete freedom to move the data.

Two key features of the data-centric cloud are the proximity of the storage to the data source and the interoperability through the transfer station. Proximity reduces latency and ensures compliance. Interoperability enables an easy way to connect data to computing. Both accessibility and interconnectivity allow for data activation.

And just like that, from constraints … innovation comes about.

