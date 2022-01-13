Next to Google TV





Hello. Welcome to Protocol Entertainment, a guide to business in the gaming and media industry. This Thursday, we’re looking at the future and current number of CESCOVID cases on Google TV. Also, the joy of ripping a CD!

The future of Google TV

Google’s living room strategy seems to be working. At CES last week, the company revealed that there are 110 million monthly active Android TV devices worldwide. With 30 million more units added in May last year alone, more and more people are using the company’s new Google TV interface, and TCL says at a trade show that it sells 10 million TVs with Google TV UI annually. I have made it clear.

So where does Google go from here? To find out, I recently caught up with Rob Caruso, Google TV Director of Product Management.

Google is expanding its device footprint. According to Caruso, Google currently has 250 device partners worldwide, 170 of which are operator partners. He said seven of the top 10 smart TV OEMs are currently manufacturing TVs based on Google’s platform.

Not all of these devices use Google TV, which is technically a launcher or user interface on top of the company’s Android TV operating system. The vast majority of 110 million active devices still use old-fashioned Android TVs or operator-customized Android TVs. We hope that over time, the Google TV experience will be the preferred choice for us and our partners, but according to Caruso, Android TV still exists and is still being rolled out, apparently. Is supported by. T-Mobile was the first operator to launch a Google TV device in December, but there are some caveats. Telephone companies are actually able to take advantage of their own pay TV services, reducing the need for custom solutions. According to Caruso, operators and their customers have different needs, adding that some operators will choose Google TV in the future, while others will prefer a custom UI.

The company aims to work more closely with content providers. The idea behind Google TV is as simple as compelling. Instead of searching each app individually to find what to watch, we want to provide recommendations across multiple services at the home screen level.

Universal search and discovery always requires the approval of content providers who have never played the ball. Example: Netflix has not yet allowed people to add movies and shows to the Google TV system-wide watchlist. Caruso actually joined Google from Netflix in August, but didn’t want to comment on what’s happening between the two companies. Instead, he made a more general promise to me: things will get better. We hope to see some welcome improvements and innovations in the coming months, not just with Netflix, but with many partners.By hand, I hope to provide functionality to users [and] Partners, they all see value, and it’s a flywheel, he said. According to Caruso, services that are more tightly integrated with Google TV are increasing engagement, while Google is seeking the right balance between system-wide functionality and app-level functionality. According to Caruso, not everything at the app level needs to be built into the system, but not everything at the system level needs to be app-level functionality.

Google TV may be available this year with fitness, smart home features and more. Nowadays, all TV makers and TV OS providers are trying to figure out what else these giant screens can be used for. Google is also investigating many possible use cases, and Caruso told me that some of them may appear on Google TV devices in the coming months.

One of the areas Google is exploring is a better integration of smart home controls, and Caruso points out the recent changes in Android phones as a possible blueprint. This may include both integration of Google’s own services and devices (Google Fit, Fitbit, etc.) and third-party services. Google is also considering bringing more video communication to the living room. The company launched the Duo service on Android TV in 2020, and Caruso called for Zoom as a candidate for further expansion. The company is actively working to expand Google TV’s free live TV channel integration, which began in December through a partnership with Viacoms Pluto. TV: One of the reasons for introducing free live TV to the platform is that it provides what you can watch even if you don’t have a video subscription yet. According to Caruso, I hope these TVs will surprise you as soon as they come out of the box.

Caruso said he didn’t share a solid date or plan to bring fitness, smart homes and other features to Google TV devices, but he said he might not have to wait too long. All of these areas are under consideration and under investigation, and we hope they will be revealed at some point later this year.

Janko Roettgers

After all, it turns out that people got a COVID at CES

Well, that was a nuisance. On Monday, CTACEO’s Gary Shapiro, whose organization is running CES, retweeted a Fox News article celebrating a face-to-face show that took a virtual win rap on Twitter and didn’t become a super-spreader event.

The next day, Reuters reported that as many as 70 Korean participants tested positive.

Some people tweeted that the test was positive after the show. This includes technical reporter Yifan Yu. (The CTA did not immediately answer questions about additional cases.) The fact that we are now hearing about these test results is not surprising. 40,000 participants.

The real question is how many cases could have been avoided if tens of thousands of people attended the virtual show instead. Contact tracers, who are overwhelmed by the current case load, may not get a definitive answer, but South Korean clusters even have strict security measures when it comes to protecting trade fair participants. It suggests that you can only do it by.

Janko Roettgers

We look forward to hearing from you. Have you been infected with COVID at CES? Tell us!

Message from BABBEL

Babbel, the number one language learning app, offers bite-sized lessons in a variety of languages. You will be able to speak the basics in just three weeks. In addition, you can switch between things like podcasts, games, videos, and more. 60% off today.

learn more

In other news

To avoid import bans, Google is changing the way devices work. Owners of affected smart speakers and streaming devices are not amused.

The new Magic Leap headset will be available by mid-2022. The company provides early access to devices for several health tech start-ups.

DAZN wants to buy BT Sport for $ 800 million. The agreement will give sports streaming services access to EPL and UEFA Champions League matches.

Harlequin launches a hot and humid subscription service. Subscribers to the new service of Romance Novel Publishers have access to physical books, ebooks, movies, games, and shirtless gardeners who have checked the past.

Pottermore is trying to remove all ebooks. A site for everything Harry Potter is pulling the plug of its ebook store. Fans of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry will need to re-download titles purchased by the end of the month.

Tencent is focusing on gaming cell phone makers. Entertainment giants are considering the potential acquisition of gaming cell phone company Black Shark. The plan is to leave the construction of the virtual reality headset to the company.

Sony will maintain PS4. As the supply of the new PS5 remains limited, Sony will continue to produce old consoles until the end of 2022, allowing more consumers to play new titles like the next Holiday Forbidden West. ..

The Overwatchs brand is struggling. Overwatch 2 was postponed indefinitely last fall, and even Lego, the shooter’s sequel, has been put on ice due to toy makers’ concerns about Activision Blizzards over the ongoing sexist litigation.

Let’s revive the 90’s!

How about this on Throwback Tuesday: I’ve been busy ripping old CDs and adding them to my MP3 collection lately. This is something I haven’t done in at least 10 years. After tweeting about it, Sonos founder John MacFarlane replied: why?

Good question! I still own hundreds of CDs, most (but not all) of them can be streamed on Spotify and other music services. It’s faster just to add them to the Spotify collection, but it doesn’t feel exactly the same.

For one thing, these aren’t just the random titles I’ve heard on the radio once. Instead, I spent hours scrutinizing music reviews and browsing record store shelves. Well, these CDs are a bit selfish discovery engine: Young I spent his hard earned cash on this, so there must be something here.

But the physical act of ripping them (and listening to my external drive fighting those stains and scratches) also has its own appeal. The 90’s dream lives in my home office!

And now, I’m sorry, I have to go listen to Portishead.

Janko Roettgers

Message from BABBEL

Make 2022 the year you speak a new language. Babbel, the number one language learning app, offers bite-sized lessons in a variety of languages. You will be able to speak the basics in just three weeks. In addition, you can switch between things like podcasts, games, videos, and more. 60% off today.

learn more

Thoughts, questions, tips? Send them to [email protected] Enjoy the day and see you tomorrow.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.protocol.com/newsletters/entertainment/whats-next-for-google-tv The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos