Microsoft has discontinued all Xbox One consoles





Microsoft has stopped manufacturing all Xbox One consoles. The software giant initially discontinued the Xbox One X and digital Xbox One S prior to the launch of the Xbox Series X, quietly shutting down production of the Xbox One S at the end of 2020, and letting retailers sell out the rest of their inventory. rice field.

To focus on the production of the Xbox Series X / S, we will stop producing all Xbox One consoles by the end of 2020, Cindy Walker, Senior Director of Xbox Console Product Marketing, said in a statement to The Verge.

Microsoft’s confirmation is similar to Bloomberg’s report suggesting that Sony had planned to discontinue production of the PS4 at the end of 2021, but the company will have about 1 million units in 2022. We are planning to manufacture a PS4 console. Microsoft and Sony will meet the demand for the latest Xbox Series X and PS5 consoles.

$ 299 Xbox Series S. Photo: Vjeran Pavic / The Verge

However, Microsoft seems to be able to meet the demand for the $ 299 Xbox Series S. At the time of publication, the Xbox Series S is in stock in both Amazon in the UK and Best Buy in the US. Immediately after the launch of the Xbox Series X / S in 2020, Xbox chief Phil Spencer said that the company built more Xbox Series X consoles than the Series S, but ultimately the lower price of the Series S. I told The Verge that I would win. ..

We can actually make more Series S [chips] Same [chip] According to Spencer, he dies space just like the Series X. This is the main reason for the stable inventory of the Xbox Series S, and Microsoft has decided to quietly discontinue the Xbox One S and adopt the next-generation console.

