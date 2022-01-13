Sony WF-1000XM4 Review: Smart and versatile earphones





There are true wireless earphones of all shapes and sizes. However, it is versatile enough to provide top-notch audio quality, yet very little is enough to provide excellent noise cancellation and call quality. Sony is trying to check all the boxes on the new WF-1000XM4.

The Sony WF-1000XM4 is a premium wireless set for those who don’t want to compromise on every aspect. It is a design that inherits the legacy of the Sony WF-1000XM3, but is unique in many respects. The earpods here are large and have metal studs on the sides, but they aren’t really buttons. The sides are touch-sensitive and can be tapped to pause or play. Press and hold to display the smart assistant you want to use.

The Sony WF-1000XM4 is a fairly early one. But the design ensures that whatever you do, it stays in place. But my 10-year-old son couldn’t fit them for more than a minute and jumped out.

These are packed with all the smart features, including adaptive sounds. (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan / Indian Express)

Sony has all the smart features on the WF-1000XM4. The best for me is the adaptive sound. Earphones know exactly what you’re doing, and if you check the app you’ll see if you’re walking or staying. And this audio shifts accordingly. So if you rest for a long time and then start walking, noise canceling will switch from active to ambient sound mode so you can see what’s happening around you.

Like some of the other Sony models, the WF-1000XM4 has the ability to understand everyday locations and adjust audio accordingly so that noise cancellation is turned on whenever you use earpods in the office. Is equipped with. Sadly, I was safely in one place for the entire review and couldn’t really test this with this model.

Another feature is to help you determine if you have the best silicon chip for your ear. This is something I’ve never seen on other headphones and it works really well. Thankfully, I was perfect and didn’t need to change.

The size of the WF-1000XM4 indicates that this means business. (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan / Indian Express)

These earphones provide some excellent noise cancellation without being overwhelmed. This means that you don’t feel like going into a vacuum every time you wear them. This does not come at the expense of cutting noise. Ambient mode also allows you to turn off noise cancellation altogether, especially if you want to be better aware of what’s happening around you and save battery power.

The size of the WF-1000XM4 indicates that this means business. The new 6mm driver and high compliance diaphragm provide a sound range that will impress even audiophiles. You can also select DSEE Extreme Upscaling in your app to improve quality. The earphones are also compatible with Sony’s LDAC high resolution audio and 360 reality audio standards.

Listen to the lossless versions of Ravi Shankar and Alla Rakha and try to scale the new heights of the Raga Hameer and discover the power of the WF-1000XM4. The tabla on the left and the sitar on the right are well balanced, both seamlessly blended to provide the perfect listening experience.

With vocal-rich numbers like “We Belong” in “Mare of Easttown,” I was impressed with the clarity of these earphones and made me forget how minimalist the overall composition was. Then switch to a melody like “Kana Drum” and your earphones will feel calm and relaxed. There is no excess in the bass and everything is very balanced.

The Sony app allows users to access and control many smart features using their earphones. (Image: Screenshot of Sony’s headphone app)

One aspect that stands out is also the call quality. Understanding that people are investing in true wireless earphones that can always be connected wherever they are, Sony has added the ability to detect wind and reduce this noise as needed. Also, Sony uses beamforming microphones to get exactly what it needs, so the voice quality of calls is much better.

Battery life is enough to keep you talking all day without returning to the case for charging. The case provides over 30 hours of playback.

The 19,990 rupee Sony WF-1000XM4 is one of the best truly wireless units you can buy if you need enough for your particularly important work phone or high resolution audio collection. This makes both worker holics and audiophiles happy.

