Who is Glenn Youngkin and what are his priorities?





The victory of the governor of a political newcomer was touted as a backlash against democracy in the Commonwealth, which turned blue in the last few elections.

Glenn Youngkin of the Republican Party of Virginia will replace Ralph Northam, the Democratic Party who has been playing that role since January 2018, as the 74th Governor of Virginia on January 15.

Yongkin, 54, defeated Democratic Party Terry McCorriff, who served as governor from 2014 to 2018, by 51% to 49%. The victory of the political newcomer was touted as a backlash against democracy in the Commonwealth, which turned blue in the last few elections. President Joe Biden won the state by 10 percent points over former President Donald Trump in 2020.

Former executives campaigned on a platform to reduce living costs, revitalize employment growth and community security, and invest in education.

Our basic philosophy of low taxes, great schools, safe communities, and best work is not a party-based philosophy. He said it was a Virginia-based philosophy.

During the campaign, Yongkin called himself the Governor of Education. With an emphasis on giving parents a say in curriculum choices, he gained national attention in the campaign, especially in the sympathy of voters in Loudoun County.

At a thank-you rally held after the election, Loudon County parent Laurie Avila said, “I think we were a prestigious educational system and we intended to regain it under his leadership.

The governor-elect also does not hesitate to share his own views on what to teach and what not to teach in Virginia schools.

We’re going to teach all the history, we’re going to make sure the Virginia kids understand where we came from, Youngkin said in a sit-in interview with WUSA9 in December. I said in. But we will also prevent children from being told to see everything through the lens of race. We will make sure that the school has no political agenda.

Yongkin, who said he had been vaccinated, said he would abolish the vaccination obligations of Northam’s state officials on the first day of his reign and said he would withdraw the mask obligations at the K-12 school. He also states that he intends to challenge President Buydens’ vaccination obligations to health care workers.

I don’t believe it, so I don’t widely allow mandatory vaccines, but especially in the state government, he told WUSA9. I love getting vaccines, but withdraw presidential directives that require vaccines and masks to be worn. By the way, wearing a mask is important. [These] It is an individual decision. It should not be mandatory by the government.

The new governor did not make many friends among environmentalists until his inauguration. We have vowed to withdraw the Commonwealth from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI) and have appointed lobbyist Andrew Wheeler as Secretary of Natural Resources.

“This is the man who presided over more than 1,000 people leaving the EPA. [and] Diva Rep. Don Bayer said there was a conflict of interest. He was responsible for helping to revoke some of the 148 different environmental regulations that were in force.

Prior to entering politics, Yongkin resigned in September 2020 after spending 25 years at the Carlyle Group, a private equity firm based in Washington, DC, and then serving as CEO from 2018 to 2020. Announced the candidacy of the Governor of Virginia. He secured a Republican nomination in May.

Yongkin spent his childhood in Virginia and moved from Richmond to Virginia Beach as a teenager. He graduated from Virginia’s oldest private school, Norfolk Academy, in 1985. He majored in business administration and mechanical engineering twice during his undergraduate years at Rice University, and earned an MBA from Harvard University in 1994.

Yonkin and his wife, Sae Yamamoto, had four children and grew up in northern Virginia. He has served on the board of several nonprofits, including the Virginia Lady Initiative, which he founded with his wife (Virginia Tech Innovation Campus Advisory Board, Bible Museum, Meadow Car Critto Center).

