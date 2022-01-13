Apple and T-Mobile say iOS 15.2 didn’t turn off iCloud Private Relay





Apple denied that last month’s iOS 15.2 update was behind the difficulties some iPhone owners faced when using the iCloud private relay feature on cellular networks. Verizon, AT & T, and T-Mobile said earlier this week that they weren’t blocking features like VPN, but T-Mobile claimed to have confirmed that iOS 15.2 turned it off by default. ..

Now Apple says it isn’t. After releasing an updated beta version of iOS 15.3 that clarifies the language of iCloud settings, Apple issued a statement to 9to5Mac that iOS 15.2 wasn’t a problem. The iOS 15.2 iCloud Private Relay hasn’t been changed to turn off the feature, the statement said. Users are encouraged to check the settings to see if private relay is enabled on the device or a particular network.

T-Mobile also followed up on 9to5Mac and said iOS 15.2 didn’t turn this feature off after all. Apple will not change customer settings when updating to iOS 15.2, carriers said in a statement. If you previously turned off iCloud Private Relay or IP Address Tracking Restriction in the Cellular Data Options settings, you may receive an error message.

The cause of this turmoil isn’t entirely clear yet, but carriers say they haven’t blocked iCloud private relay (except for some T-Mobile plans, including content filtering services). Therefore, it is worth revisiting and verifying your cellular settings. Everything is what it should be. When the public version of iOS 15.3 is released, the language of the settings will not fully notify you that the cell plan does not support this feature.

