



The price of the Galaxy S21 Ultra is premium, and the iPhone 13 Pro is also premium. The Galaxy S21 FE (FE stands for Fan Edition), which is cheaper than the Galaxy S21, despite being a high-end smartphone. The rationale behind the Galaxy S21 FE is simple. We sell phones that offer the same level of exclusivity you would expect from a top-notch device, but at a price that attracts aspiring customers who want to buy a little more of this premium product. This formula worked great for Samsung on the Galaxy S20 FE in the past, but the S21 FE will appear at a strange time, especially when the Galaxy S22 is about to launch.

After using the Galaxy S21FE for 5 days, I fell in love with this phone with its shortcomings in mind. Here is my review of the Galaxy S21FE.

Price of Samsung Galaxy S21 FE in India: Rs 54,999 or later

Samsung Galaxy S21FE Review: Design and Aesthetics

The Galaxy S21 FE is a typical Samsung mobile phone. The design has an atmosphere reminiscent of the Galaxy S21. Its fresh, modern yet familiar. The sides of the phone are all metal and the back is plastic. Like the Galaxy S21, the front of the glass and the back of the plastic are high quality and durable.

But with the Galaxy S21 FE, you get the feeling of a very expensive object. The back has this matte finish, as if it were glass rather than polycarbonate plastic. All my review units are gray and resist fingerprints. Given the 6.4-inch screen size, this is still a big phone and requires both hands to reach the top of the screen.

It has a water resistance rating of IP68 and can withstand rain. Again, the camera module is neatly blended into the corner of the phone, as we saw with the Galaxy S21.

The Galaxy S21FE is a pretty clean phone. The power and volume rocker is on the right, and the bottom of the device has a USB-C port between the speaker and the SIM. Both the antenna band and the microphone are etched into the frame.

Unfortunately, Samsung has removed the expandable storage, so choose your internal storage capacity accordingly. You can choose 128GB or 256GB of storage with 8GB of RAM. Overall, the Galaxy S21 FE meets Samsung’s expectations of quality.

Punch hole display for Galaxy S21 FE. (Image Credit: Anuj Bhatia / Indian Express) Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Review: Display and Speaker

The screen of S21FE is 6.4 inches. This is a full HD dynamic AMOLED 2X display similar to the Galaxy S21. The colors look accurate, but the black and contrast are impressive. Photos, videos, or reading texts look great on the screen of the Galaxy S21FE. It also supports adaptive switch refresh rates in the range 60Hz to 120Hz. The idea is to intelligently ramp up to 120Hz when motion is needed and slowly back down when not in use to extend battery life.

Photos, videos, or reading texts look great on the screen of the Galaxy S21FE. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia / Indian Express)

Higher refresh rates make your phone more responsive, and scrolling through your Facebook feed clearly shows its benefits. There are no curves on the edges of the screen, which is the trademark quality of Samsung’s high-end smartphones. Importantly, a display with curved edges makes no difference in the experience when consuming content. Yes, it looks cool, but these screens are fragile.

There is also an in-screen fingerprint reader and facial recognition to unlock the device. I thought this was reliable. The S21 FE’s stereo speakers are big and clear, enough for watching videos and listening to casual music.

Samsung Galaxy S21FE Review: Performance and Battery Life

In the Indian version of the Galaxy S21 FE, Samsung uses the Exynos 2100 processor. The chipset is about the same as the Qualcomms Snapdragon 888 processor. The Exynos 2100 is fast and has enough features to run all the apps I normally use in a day, including Twitter, Microsoft Teams, LinkedIn, Apple Music, WhatsApp, Chrome and more. We also played games such as Dragon Ball Z Legend and Final Fantasy: S21 FE’s First Soldier. This experience was comparable to a flagship-level Android smartphone.

The Exynos 2100 is fast and has enough features to run all the apps I normally use in a day. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia / Indian Express)

The smartphone is equipped with OneUI 4.1 built on Android 12. OneUI is awkward and highly customizable. The interface is visually familiar, but it has all the features that make Android 12 extremely user-friendly, including new theme options and privacy changes. With the S21 FE, Samsung has taken a step in the right direction with a three-year warranty on Android updates.

The 5G-enabled phone has a 4,450mAh battery and was easy to use all day long before it needed to be recharged. That’s not bad, considering that I’ve always used a phone with a 120Hz display option. Up to 25W wired and 15W wireless charging is possible. However, there is no charger in the box. This applies to all flagship smartphones that Samsung sells on the market. It also supports reverse wireless charging, a useful feature if you own a true wireless earphone like the Galaxy Buds2.

Samsung Galaxy S21FE Review: Camera

There are three cameras on the back, a 12MP sensor for the main lens and ultra-wide-angle lens, and an 8MP telephoto lens with a 30x zoom. The ultra-wide-angle lens has a 120-degree angle of view, and the telephoto lens supports 3x optical zoom. The camera experience is on the same level as the Galaxy S21. The image looks crisp and detailed, and the camera works well with different light settings. As always, the colors are saturated, but the image always looks true to the real thing.

Sample of Samsung Galaxy S21FE camera. (The image has been resized for the web). Image Credit: Anuj Bhatia Samsung Galaxy S21FE Camera Sample. (The image has been resized for the web). Image Credit: Anuj Bhatia Samsung Galaxy S21FE Camera Sample. (The image has been resized for the web). Image Credit: Anuj Bhatia Samsung Galaxy S21FE Camera Sample. (The image has been resized for the web). Image Credit: Anuj Bhatia

The details are sharp, but the camera may tend to sharpen the subject too much. The Galaxy S21 FE can achieve closer zoom shots with up to 30x digital zoom, but it’s still not worth it. I noticed that there was a lot of noise in those images. The regular S21 can also record 8K video, but unlike the S21FE, which is the largest for 4K UHD video. 8K video makes no difference to the average user, no matter how the smartphone brand sells it.

Again, the camera module is neatly blended into the corner of the phone, as we saw with the Galaxy S21. (Image Credit: Anuj Bhatia / Indian Express) Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Review: Need to Buy?

Clearly remembering that the Galaxy S2O FE was tough, Samsung decided on the price. The Galaxy S21 FE is a rugged phone that matches the best Samsung phones on the market. Yes, the Galaxy S21FE is no different from the Galaxy S21, but the phone ranks high in all the parameters needed to make a good phone. Is it an exceptional phone? It depends on how you see it.

