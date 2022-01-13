If you’re still using legacy Google Voice, it’s time to move





Three years ago, Google began updating and redesigning its Google Voice service, making it an integral part of GSuite. In 2018, Google also encouraged the transition, stating that legacy Google Voice users will lose support at some point in the future.

9to5 Google received an email from Google and delivered sad news, ending the support cycle for the legacy web version of the Google Voice service.

You are receiving this email with a consumer (personal) Google Voice account and the latest experience for all Voice users (2017).

It’s also important to note that some legacy features aren’t carried over to mobile apps or new web experiences. Google details all the differences between the two services on its support page. Traditional Google Voice feature that doesn’t work after migration Call-to-listen Voicemail Access: To check voicemail from a call, you need to turn on the Call-to-listen feature and set a PIN. Enter your PIN to call your number and check your voicemail. Learn how to call Google Voice to check your voice email. SIP device call forward rules for fiber phones only: If you are using fiber phones, call forward rules based on contact or caller ID will no longer apply. Calls from contacts or caller IDs that have forwarding rules call desktop phones (SIP devices). Call Notes: To save your notes, use Google Takeout to download the data by the end of March 2022. For more information, see Remove notes from legacy. Voice. Don’t disturb the timer: Don’t disturb is available in Google Voice, but you can no longer set the timer. Learn how to send a Google Voice call to your voice email. Currencies other than USD: Google Voice is only available in the US Google Voice credits can only be purchased in US dollars (USD). In the near future, all non-US dollar credit balances will be automatically converted to US dollars and auto-recharge in non-US dollars will be disabled. Details: Ring Schedule: Ring schedule is not available. If you use this feature with traditional Google Voice, the latest Google Voice experience will make the call ring at any time. If you have a smartphone, do not use your smartphone to interfere with the ability to ignore notifications and calls at specific times. Call transfer settings: There is no mobile forwarding setting in the latest Google Voice experience. Calls forwarded from your mobile carrier from the linked number will automatically be forwarded to Google Voice Voicemail. Not all devices can ring carrier transfer calls from linked numbers. If you want your device to ring from your carrier number, port the number to Google Voice. Unauthenticated access to voicemail via links: Google Voice requires you to sign in to your Google Voice account to access voicemail. Voicemail-only account: If you have a voicemail-only account without a Google Voice number, upgrade to full Google Voice. account. Changing the call forwarding feature is of paramount importance and seems to have the greatest impact on the migration of legacy users. Basically, all transferred calls are automatically sent to VoiceMail without the option to get them on another linked device.

Changing the ring schedule and silent timers can also annoy some people. You will have to rely on the DND mode of your phone to take care of them, once you migrate you will not be able to set them up with Google Voice. The phased decommissioning of Google Voice’s legacy website will begin in mid-February.

