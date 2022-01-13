Six out of ten frontline workers are worried about losing their jobs if they don’t adapt to new technologies.Microsoft report





In India, 86% of front-line workers report that they feel that their ties with colleagues are very strong due to the common stress caused by the pandemic. However, their leadership and ties to corporate culture are weak, Microsoft’s Work Trend Index report reveals.

The pandemic strengthened the relationship, and frontline workers turned around to survive this storm together. 66% of front-line workers say leadership does not prioritize building a workplace culture, with front-line managers such as department managers, store managers, and manufacturing site supervisors jumping to 69%. increase.

A culture of compassion is a new currency at the forefront

In addition, communication is not fooled or bubbling. Sixty-five percent of frontline workers say that the message from leadership does not reach them. In particular, frontline managers (67%) say that senior executives are not communicating effectively either. At the same time, 17% of frontline workers feel that they are deaf when communicating workplace issues.

As companies balance the reality of pandemics with the needs of their employees, research presents an opportunity to focus more on the well-being of frontline workers. Twenty-three percent of front-line non-managerial workers do not feel value as an employee, and many (65%) are more to help with physical fatigue and support mental health. I hope a lot will be done (64%).

Most of the workers surveyed feel that they can do more to help with supply chain problems (62%), and labor shortages make their jobs particularly difficult (64%). It states. When embarking on the third year of the pandemic, 41% of frontline workers believe that work stress will remain the same or worsen next year. In addition to economic challenges, India’s front-line workers include Covid Protocol (44%), high workload (42%), customer needs management (38%), long working hours (38%), and Work schedule (36%) as the top five reasons for fixed work-related stress.

Frontline workers are at a turning point

India’s frontline workers consider the top three reasons to consider changing jobs: making more money, looking for a position to develop new skills, and improving employee benefits. I mentioned it. When it comes to frontline managers, corporate and frontline data suggest that they are particularly feeling the tension to bridge the gap between culture and communication.

As more frontline workers rethink the role that work plays in their lives and engage in major remodeling, organizations have operational models and cultures that attract the best managers and employees to their ranks. Have a great opportunity to create.

High optimism for technology

For years, many frontline workers have been concerned that technology, especially automation and AI, will make their work obsolete. According to the survey, 88% of front-line workers are excited about the employment opportunities that technology creates.

Work aspects that they believe will be of great help include VR / AR team use (52%), real-time updates (51%), team member schedules (51%), and schedule management (51%). It will be. Percent), and external communication (51 percent). Tech is also ranked high (64%) on a list of factors that may help reduce work-related stress, just behind salary improvements (67%), but with a flexible schedule. It is more advanced than (60%). In addition, 64% of respondents said they value technical tools over mental health support and wellness benefits.

Opportunity to close the gap between technology equity and training

There is much more that can be done to ensure that frontline workers are as well equipped as those sitting behind their desks. Twenty-one percent of India’s frontline workers say they do not have the right technical tools to do their jobs effectively.

Delays have become a major concern for many. 63% of frontline workers are worried that they could lose their jobs if they don’t adapt to new technologies. Many of them are not properly trained in how to use them, even among workers who receive the latest digital tools. 56% had to adapt to the use of digital tools on the fly.

For the past two years, our frontline workers, unlike other workforce segments, have been burdened with a pandemic. Despite continuing to endure pandemic uncertainties, frontline workers are now facing the challenge of keeping the wheel of the economy moving, said Rajiv Sodhi, COO and Microsoft India.

