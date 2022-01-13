$ 55 Million to Invest in a Black-owned Health Tech Company





Nashville-based Jumpstart Health Investors has launched a new fund to invest exclusively in Black’s health tech ventures.

The funding round brought together nearly 100 investors from Eli Lilly and Company, HCA Healthcare, Cardinal Health, Mehary Medical College, Vanderbilt University, American Hospital Association, Bank of America, Pinnacle Financial Partners and more to become a seed stage fund. Raised $ 55 million for. , Called Jumpstart Nova.

The company already has four investments: a virtual EHR platform for patients with autoimmune disorders, a biotechnology platform focused on cell therapy innovation, a technology-enabled behavioral healthcare provider for autistic children, and a food allergy management startup. I am doing.

Marcus Whitney, co-founder of Jumpstart Health Investors, will be a managing partner with Kathryne Cooper, a former co-director of the West Coast Consortium for Technology & Innovation in Pediatrics.

The fund has been in operation since August 2020, raising $ 10 million in the first few months, according to Whitney. The initial funding goal is to raise $ 30 million to invest in health IT, digital health, technology-enabled services, diagnostic devices, biotechnology, medical devices, and companies focused on consumer health and wellness. It was that. Whitney wants to invest in businesses established by more than 20 blacks with additional capital — ranging from $ 250,000 to $ 3 million per investment.

According to a press release, the fund aims to increase the share of black-owned companies in the US healthcare sector, apart from bringing innovative healthcare solutions to the domestic market.

In 2021, funding for black startups in the United States quadrupled, but remained disproportionate to the country’s overall demographics. Nearly $ 1.8 billion was invested in black-owned startups in the first half of this year, according to data collected by Crunchbase, which accounted for only 1% of all US venture capital during the same period.

The focus of the jump start is also to add black leaders and entrepreneurs to the investment network, Whitney said. According to the 2020 VC Human Capital Survey by Deloitte, Venture Forward and NCVA, only 4% of all investment professionals are black.

James Hildress, president and chief executive officer of Meharry Medical College, a strategic investor in the fund, said the gap represents the number of black doctors practicing in the country and how to correct it. He said he needed a “bold approach and venture.”

“Jumpstart Nova’s support for black-founded partners in the healthcare sector is just such an innovative idea,” Hildress said in a release.

He said the effort began with a letter sent by Whitney to health care executives in Nashville in 2020 and soon evolved into an oversubscribing fund with a large network of healthcare and financial professionals. ..

“I had the opportunity to create something that could be a transaction, as long as it’s investing money,” he said. “It’s not like tackling board diversification, which can take more than five years. This can be done relatively quickly, but it can also be transformative.”

