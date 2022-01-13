10 Best Ways for Office Administrators to Get the Most out of Google Workspace





Management professionals have to deal with huge workloads and tight schedules. However, the right app can help automate tasks and make processes seamless.

If your organization uses Google Workspace, you can use that tool to fulfill your general responsibilities. Read on to find out how admin executives can use Google Workspace.

1. Planning and organizing team events Source: Google

Before planning a trip for a colleague, you may want to know their hotel and flight preferences. Before making a final decision, use Google Forms to research your flight and hotel selection.

Related: Google Forms or Microsoft Forms: Which Should I Use?

When managing an event on a team trip, admins can create a group mailing list in Gmail by including everyone who is attending the event. This eliminates the need to send a separate email to each participant. When you send one email to a group, all members receive important updates.

Many executives need to work as managers’ assistants. Whether you need to wear this hat for a limited time or indefinitely, you should do it with complete dedication.

You can use Google Workspace tools such as Gmail, Contacts, and Calendar to work seamlessly on their behalf. All you need to do is access their Google Workspace account on your computer. Alternatively, you can use IMAP to connect your email account to Gmail.

Today’s video MAKEUSE OF 3.Organize your communications with a filtered inbox

Putting hundreds of emails in your inbox every day can be stressful. However, you can keep things organized by organizing your inbox. If you’re using Gmail as part of Google Workspace, you don’t need to use any other email client.

Gmail allows you to create labels for different senders, so incoming mail is sent to separate folders. You can also have Gmail automatically star, forward, or delete specific emails to keep your inbox free of unwanted emails.

4. Easily manage your email with templates and signatures

Repeatedly typing the same email message can be boring and frustrating. You can create templates for the most frequently used messages in Gmail. You can create up to 50 templates for each account, saving valuable time.

You can also use this template feature to store multiple signatures. When composing an email, choose the appropriate template with the appropriate signature depending on the representative.

5. Instantly communicate with Google Chat Source: Google

Whether you need to get in touch with your boss over the phone without disturbing your boss, or just want to talk to your employees easily, instant chat is the perfect option. With Google Chat, you can ask any question and reply immediately.

People may not always be able to answer the phone, but they can check the questions you asked in chat. If they are busy, they can return to you at a convenient time.

6. Create a to-do list and receive notifications

If you don’t want to forget important tasks, you need to create a task to-do list. With Google Workspace, you don’t have to use a separate ToDo List app. You can use Google Keep to create a list of tasks you want to perform. They can take notes during the meeting using this online tool.

Related: How to use action items to organize your to-do list

Later, the administrator can also share the Keep document with other stakeholders. You can use Google Calendar to add tasks as events and get reminders for the tasks. In addition, the app allows you to customize the reminder time for each task or event.

7. Adjusting facility requests Source: Google

As an office manager, it is often difficult to keep track of all facility requests made by employees. You can use Google Forms to collect all your requests in one place. Create forms for service requests such as maintenance and catering.

Share it with all employees, and when someone fills it, you’ll quickly receive an email notification and its address. You can provide access to form data to other administrative staff so that multiple people can look up your request at your convenience.

Administrators can use Google Sheets to manage their requests and track completed and pending requests.

8. Access files from anywhere 24 hours a day, 7 days a week

As an office manager, your obligations may not be limited to fixed working hours. Your organization may want to access or share certain files immediately, even during non-business hours. Therefore, you cannot rely on your personal computer to store important office documents.

Use Google Drive to store your files and documents so they can be accessed anytime, anywhere. You can also share the document with your colleagues.

Whether you’re late for the office or need to coordinate with an administrator working on another shift, using a shared drive for your teammates ensures safe and easy access.

9. Instant file sharing and collaboration

Would you like to share the document immediately? Create documents and spreadsheets in Google Workspace and instantly share them with as many users as you need. You can assign roles during sharing to ensure the security and integrity of your files.

You can also communicate directly from the document using apps such as Google Docs and Google Sheets. When it comes to allowing multiple administrators to work with files in real time, Google Workspace’s Documents, Spreadsheets, and Slides apps are second to none.

These apps support collaboration and show which team members have made changes to the document.

10. Coordinate meeting and training availability

Coordinating employee availability to training sessions and meetings is no longer an issue. You can use the Google Workspace tool calendar to see when everyone is available and schedule meetings.

Administrators can also create separate calendars for team events, meetings, training, and vacations. Therefore, employees can also adjust their personal schedule according to the events listed in the calendar.

Google Workspace for Office admins

The responsibility of the office manager is to coordinate and supervise everything that is happening in the organization. In many cases, the workload can be overwhelming, but using the right app will make the task easier for the administrator.

Companies that are already using Google Workspace do not need additional tools to perform most administrative tasks. Now that you know how to use Google Workspace tools, you can manage your team even when you’re working from a distance.

10 Tips for Efficiently Managing Remote Teams

Do you find it difficult to manage a team that works remotely? Try these best tips for organized remote team management.

Read next

About the author Tamal Das (289 articles published)

Tamal is a freelance writer for Make Use Of. After gaining extensive experience in technology, finance and business processes in his previous job at an IT consulting firm, he hired writing as a full-time profession three years ago. He doesn’t write about productivity or the latest tech news, but he loves playing sprinter cells and glancing at Netflix / Prime Video.

Subscribe to other Tamal Das newsletters

Join our newsletter for technical tips, reviews, free ebooks and exclusive sales.

Click here to subscribe

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.makeuseof.com/best-ways-office-admins-to-make-most-google-workspace/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos