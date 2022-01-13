HeyRenee will raise an additional $ 4.4 million in an Oversubscribed Seed II funding round led by Quiet Capital.New capital accelerates mission to enable effective holistic healthcare





Los Angeles-(BUSINESSWIRE)-Hey Renee, the latest health technology innovation by Dr. Renee Dua, founder of Heal, and Nick Desai, today announced a $ 4.4 million Seed II funding round led by Quiet Capital. .. Citylight Capital, Fika Ventures, Global Founders Capital, McCar Capital, SaaS Ventures, Tau Ventures. HeyRenee has raised a total of $ 8.2 million and tripled its valuation in just five months.

The company has also been selected as a Mass Challenge health technology finalist, including pilots for Pandemic X, a new health equity-focused initiative of the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). Excited by the PandemicX Accelerator cohort (including HeyRenee), said Rachel L. Levin, MD, Assistant Secretary of Health and Welfare at HHS. We will do our best when all segments of society work together. We need to work together to achieve the best solution. ”

HeyRenee is a personal healthcare assistant that integrates the myriad complex aspects of healthcare into one intuitive and enjoyable experience. Nick Desai, co-founder and CEO of Hey Renee, says the results have improved. Quiet Capital and Morgan Livermore are major investors with very high value. Together with Fika, Tau, and our other investors, they fuel our relentless pursuit of health fairness for all Americans.

Adjusted care has been reported to reduce annual health care costs by $ 7,700 per patient, but a staggering 74% of older people still lack an adjusted care plan. increase. This problem is exacerbated by the reality that 53 million Americans are already struggling to care for their elderly loved ones and will run out of 1.2 million home care assistants over the next decade. With more than 100 million Americans suffering from two or more chronic illnesses, the US market for care management software solutions is growing rapidly by $ 9.6 billion annually. HeyRenee aims to reduce this burden through high-touch, coordinated care throughout the healthcare ecosystem, including patients and physicians.

Healthcare in the United States is in desperate need of scalable, cost-effective, holistic digital care coordination. Quiet Capital’s partner, Morgan Livermore, can’t think of two people who are better at fulfilling these needs than Nick and Lenny. Their background in innovation in healthcare technology and their commitment to ensuring quality care is to provide solutions that enable all healthcare stakeholders to work together to improve patient health. Ideal for.

Expected to launch in early spring 2022, HeyRenee will work with all providers, partners, and loyalty solutions to seamlessly curate the perfect combination of services tailored to each patient’s specific needs and serve patients. We aim to be the first open platform in history that is easy to guide. Interactive daily plan.

Eva Ho, a partner at Fika Ventures, was immediately drawn to the mission of Renee and Nick, and their amazing progress in the short period of five months is breathtaking. We are excited to support their journey to become the personal care concierge that all Americans need to take care of themselves and their loved ones.

As a practitioner for nearly 20 years, Dr. Renee Dua, Chief Strategy Officer and Co-Founder of Hey Renee, has personally felt the need to coordinate holistic care. With the help of all investors, we can meet this need in a way that pleases patients, reduces doctors and reduces medical costs.

About HEYRENEE

HeyRenee is a personal health concierge that everyone wants and needs, especially for chronic and chronic illnesses. The patient-centric HeyRenee platform is designed to integrate, coordinate, communicate, and connect all aspects of healthcare. Through years of data integration with healthcare providers, the platform will eventually connect all Americans, especially poorly serviced people, to the entire healthcare team for booking schedules, home visits, telemedicine and telemedicine. We are working to reduce the burden of prescription drug management. Surveillance etc. Co-founders Dr. Renee Dua and Nick Desai have created Hey Renee, which acts as a digital best friend who can bridge the gap in the digital transformation of medical care in the United States. The HeyRenee platform helps to achieve health fairness through innovation. Click here for details: HeyRenee.co

