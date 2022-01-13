



ThunderSoft GIF Maker 2022 Free Download Latest Version. It is complete offline installer standalone setup of ThunderSoft GIF Maker 2022.

ThunderSoft GIF Maker 2022 Overview

ThunderSoft GIF Maker 2022 is a powerful and efficient graphics editing application that allows you to create interactive GIF files from JPG, JPEG, BMP and PNG files. It is a powerful and comprehensive application that provides a wide range of advanced and creative tools that allow you to create stunning GIF files in a matter of minutes, featuring With a high conversion speed that preserves the original image quality as much as possible, the program supports a wide range of video formats, including MPG, MP4, WEBM, WMV, AVI, MKV, and 3GP. It is compatible with all types of browsers. It offers a straightforward and user-friendly interface that makes it very easy to use even if you don’t have much experience using similar tools. It also supports batch processing allowing you to create multiple GIFs at once. You can also download ThunderSoft GIF Converter 2021 for free.

ThunderSoft GIF Maker 2022 is a full-featured suite that provides graphic designers with everything they need to create eye-catching GIFs. The tool gives you the possibility to keep the original size of the source images, or you can resize them to 1/4 of the original size, 1/2 the original size, 2x the original size, 3x the original or custom size. However, if you want to change the width and height of the images, you can enable or disable the aspect ratio. It allows you to preview the original video frame by frame, easily cut and select videos, and convert them to GIF in high quality. It also allows to set GIF playback speed, playback times, and resize as well. Before saving your output file, the app lets you set the name of the generated GIF, choose the destination directory, and also select the number of replays you feel most satisfied with. with. The tool allows users to easily upload images of any size without any restrictions on upload size. You can also download Ulead GIF Animator Free Download.

Features of ThunderSoft GIF Maker 2022

Below are some noticeable features which you will experience after ThunderSoft GIF Maker 2022 free download

ThunderSoft GIF Maker 2022 Technical Setup Details

Before you start ThunderSoft GIF Maker 2022 Free Download, make sure you have the system specifications listed below

Software Full Name: ThunderSoft GIF Maker 2022 Setup File Name: ThunderSoft_GIF_Maker_v4.1.0.rar Setup Size: 6.4MB Setup Type: Offline Installer / Standalone Setup Fully Compatibility Mechanical: 32-bit (x86) / 64-bit (x64) Version Added Last on January 13, 2022 Developers: ThunderSoft GIF Maker

System Requirements for ThunderSoft GIF Maker 2022 Operating System: Windows XP/Vista/7/8/8.1/10RAM: 512MB Hard Disk: 50MB Processor: Intel Dual Core or higher processor

ThunderSoft GIF Maker 2022 Free Download

Click on the link below to start ThunderSoft GIF Maker 2022 Free Download. This is complete offline standalone setup for Windows. This will be compatible with both 32-bit and 64-bit windows.

Password 123

