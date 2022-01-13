Google proposes to exclude news showcases from German search results to end probes





Google has offered to exclude the “Google News Showcase” service from common search results in Germany in order to end the investigation by local antitrust regulators, officials said Wednesday.

“Google has proposed steps to address competitive concerns,” Federal Cartel Office Chairman Andreas Mundt said in a statement.

“The company no longer plans to include showcase content in general search results,” Munt said.

Regulators said they would consult with the publishing department to determine if the measures were “fit for purpose.”

When contacted by AFP, Google didn’t immediately comment on the incident.

Launched in the German market in 2020, the Google News Showcase provides publishers with the opportunity to publish journalism content more prominently online.

The American tech giant planned to integrate the new platform into the main search results.

Regulators began an investigation after complaints were filed by the publishing group Corint Media, which controls the rights of radio, television, and online news sites.

Publishers were afraid that newsgroups that didn’t sign a deal with Google would demote their content to search results.

The integration of Google News Showcase into search results was “clearly designed to focus users’ attention on new Google-owned news services and their coverage,” Corint said in a statement when the investigation began. Said in.

“This exploits Google’s semi-exclusive position in the search engine market and damages non-service media outlets,” the group said.

Regulators also considered whether publishers with Google could be prevented from fully exercising so-called neighboring rights, which would allow outlets to claim compensation for their use of content. ..

Regulators have responded to this issue by saying that the showcase negotiations are “clearly separated from the ongoing negotiations on other incidental copyright payments.”

Google also ensured that access to services is based on “objective criteria” and does not discriminate against publishers for other, or economic reasons.

The announcement comes a few days after regulators have classified Google as “the most important company in the market as a whole” and opened the door to increased scrutiny of tech giants.

